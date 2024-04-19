Zebra Strategies Receives HUBZone Certification, Paving the Way for Enhanced Community Impact
We see this certification as not just a recognition of our capabilities but as an affirmation of our commitment to serving the communities and voices that we represent...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Strategies, a leader in qualitative and quantitative market research for marginalized, underrepresented, and hard-to-engage populations, proudly announces its recent designation as a certified HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone) company, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to community empowerment and economic development. This certification comes on the heels of their relocation to Harlem, driven by the desire to be closer to the voices they represent and better serve their brand relationships, which derive from diverse verticals spread across the country.
— Denene Rodney, Founder & CEO
"We are thrilled to achieve HUBZone certification, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to drive positive change in disadvantaged communities," said Denene Rodney, Founder and CEO of Zebra Strategies. The HUBZone certification, granted by the United States Small Business Administration (SBA), signifies Zebra Strategies' dedication to fostering growth and prosperity in economically distressed areas. "This designation not only opens doors for us to contribute meaningfully to the local Harlem community but also underscores our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."
As a certified HUBZone business, Zebra Strategies is poised to leverage its expertise and resources to support initiatives that promote economic revitalization, job creation, and community development. Zebra Strategies aims to maximize its impact and create lasting change in areas that need it most by partnering with government agencies, other HUBZone-certified entities, and corporations working with HUB zone-certified corporations.
In addition to accessing federal contracting opportunities, HUBZone certification enables Zebra Strategies to participate in mentorship programs, support government agencies and prime vendors to achieve diversity spending goals, and benefit from networking opportunities with the community and fellow HUBZone businesses.
“Our move to Harlem has been a long journey, and I want to thank my staff for their hard work and the community for welcoming us with open arms.” added Denene Rodney. "We see this certification as not just a recognition of our capabilities but as an affirmation of our commitment to serving the communities and voices that we represent, and look forward to utilizing this platform to amplify our impact and empower individuals and businesses."
Zebra Strategies invites partners, stakeholders, and community members to join us in celebrating this achievement and looks forward to forging meaningful collaborations that drive positive change.
For more information about Zebra Strategies and its HUBZone certification, please visit https://zebrastrategies.com/ or contact Sophia Brichta at sophia@zstrategies.net.
About Zebra Strategies:
Zebra Strategies is a qualitative and quantitative research design firm, focusing on hard-to-engage populations and targets. With its high-touch CEO, Denene Jonielle Rodney at the helm, the company has worked with hundreds of companies across various industries: consumer products, B2B, pharma, technology, public health, financial services, nonprofits, foundations, government agencies, and varying aspects of healthcare. Strategies is known for its inventive recruitment and engagement strategies, engaging marginalized populations with comfortability for candor and dignity. All with the aim of engaging perspectives of differing cultures, ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds.
