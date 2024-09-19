NAREB Announces 2024 Black Wealth Summit at Clark Atlanta University on Nov.15: A Crucial Event for Black Homeownership

Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB President

The summit will provide an important platform to address pivotal issues creating barriers to Black homeownership and wealth-building

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an unwavering commitment to increasing Black homeownership and building Black wealth, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) announced today that it will hold its 2024 Black Wealth Summit at Clark Atlanta University on November 15 and a Building Black Wealth community event the next day, November 16.

“NAREB is the leading voice of Black real estate professionals, and we are unyielding in our pursuit of advancing Black homeownership and wealth in America,” said Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, NAREB’s President. “Our annual summits provide data and information that bolster these causes while urging stakeholders, from mortgage lenders to government policymakers, to support efforts to bring equity to all communities.”

At the Black Summit, NAREB will provide a platform for national leaders, including forums on several comprehensive studies commissioned by NAREB. These studies, addressing critical areas to increase Black homeownership and wealth in America, will provide valuable information and insights. One study examines appraisal bias and the impact of recent government and private sector efforts to curtail it. The second study targets an issue that has been quietly plaguing Black communities for decades: the dispersal of heir property and how to curb its devastating impact.

In addition, the 2024 State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) study will provide an extensive analysis of Black homeownership and the historical barriers Blacks have faced when seeking to purchase a home. Its 11th edition, this pivotal resource will be instrumental in influencing public policies and practices that will shape the homebuying environment for African Americans.

“NAREB and our partners invest in data and information that can help drive our communities forward in today’s research-based era,” said Dr. Rose. “And we will continue telling the stories of our communities, where the barriers of the past must be shattered so everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, builds wealth and a better quality of life for themselves and their families.”

Working with the African American Mayors Association, the National Bar Association, The Church Of God In Christ, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, NAREB will host a Building Black Wealth Tour event at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on November 16 with Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant.

Over the past year, the NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour has organized more than 100 events that provide local communities with classes, workshops, and one-on-one counseling to advise families on homebuying, investing, and careers in real estate. There is also a course on heir's property, educating families on how to keep real estate in their families and protect their communities from gentrification.

NAREB has organized the tour to counter the inequities in American society. NAREB’s 2023 State of Housing in Black America study found that the Black-White wealth gap is so expansive that the 400 wealthiest Americans control the same amount of wealth as all 48 million Blacks living in the United States.

Dr. Rose said data shows two million mortgage-ready Black Americans don’t own homes. “These families and individuals have the credit and income to qualify for a home mortgage,” she said. “The NAREB Building Black Wealth Tour goes into communities nationwide to find these consumers, educate them, and inspire them to build wealth.”

Further, Dr. Rose said, “Over the past 76 years, NAREB has been the voice of Black real estate, unrelenting in our pursuit of democracy in housing for our community and increasing Black home ownership. Systematic racism has plagued our communities and impeded our ability to gain wealth, but we can overcome these challenges by working strategically and together.”

Learn more about the tour at www.narebblackwealthtour.com

(For print or broadcast interviews with NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose, contact Michael Frisby, Mike@frisbyassociates.com/202-625-4328)

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REAL ESTATE BROKERS

NAREB was formed in 1947 to secure equal housing opportunities regardless of race, creed, or color. NAREB has advocated for legislation and supported or instigated legal challenges that ensure fair housing, sustainable homeownership, and access to credit for Black Americans. Simultaneously, NAREB advocates for and promotes access to business opportunities for Black real estate professionals in each real estate discipline. From the past to the present, NAREB remains an association that is proud of its history, dedicated to its chosen struggle, and unrelenting in its pursuit of the REALTIST®’s mission/vision embedded goal, “Democracy in Housing.”

