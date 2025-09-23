Samad’s House Hosts Fundraiser & Screening of PBS Independent Lens Documentary 'Coming Home'

Tahira Malik, Founder Samad's House

On October 23, 2025, Samad’s House to Host Fundraiser and Special Screening of Documentary Chronicling Samad’s House Founder Tahira Malik’s Inspiring Story

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samad’s House (https://samadshouse.org/) is proud to announce a celebratory fundraiser and private screening of the powerful PBS Independent Lens documentary, “Coming Home.” This moving film chronicles the extraordinary journey of Samad’s House founder Tahira Malik, from addiction and incarceration to recovery and the creation of one of the Midwest’s leading sober living facilities and harm reduction outlets for women. A trailer can be seen HERE.

Through intimate conversations, including heartfelt moments with her daughter, Samia Harris, “Coming Home” unveils a devastating cycle of substance use and incarceration, while showcasing the fierce determination it can take to thrive. The documentary also highlights the critical role Samad’s House plays in providing a safe haven for women to heal, grow, and reclaim their lives, as well as serving as an outlet for harm reduction resources.

“The film is an honest portrayal of the challenges I faced and overcame,” said Malik. “We’re hosting this event to share our story, connect with the community, and raise funds to continue empowering women. I invite everyone to join us, watch the film, and support our mission to make a lasting difference.”

On October 23, 2025, from 5 pm to 8 pm at No Studios (1037 McKinley Ave., Milwaukee), this special event will feature the screening, dinner, a silent auction, and a panel discussion with Malik, her daughter, and director/producer Joanna Rudnick. The forum will highlight topics critical to helping families cope with substance disorders and recovery:

• How families can work towards intergenerational healing while implementing harm reduction strategies to support their wellbeing and recovery?

• How to overcome misconceptions about drug use and create more open-mindedness about approaches that are known to be effective

• When do we know/understand when there is a need to lean in or lean back from a situation with a person living with addiction?

• What strategies have been successful in facilitating compassionate care and intergenerational healing?

Moreover, attendees will witness the inspiring journey of transformation and help support the mission to provide every woman with a safe place to heal and thrive.

Adrienne Hurst, Senior Technical Advisor for the Vital Strategies Overdose Prevention Program, said that Malik saw a world where vulnerable women had nowhere safe to go, and dared to build places where they could accomplish their goals. Hurst said Samad’s House recognizes that harm reduction education is as important for people who are abstinent as it is for people who use drugs.

“Samad’s House shows that people who use drugs and people in abstinence-based recovery need to advocate together to ensure policies allow everyone to define and achieve their own wellness goals,” she said, noting that Samad's House offers harm reduction resources like naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and mental health support that empower individuals to make safer choices while respecting their autonomy.

Added Hurst: “We are proud to have supported the wonderful work that Samad’s House is doing for women and the community through our overdose prevention investments in Wisconsin, and encourage funders in the public, private, and philanthropic sectors to join these efforts. We recognize the urgent need for equitable funding decisions for organizations such as Samad's House, for work in historically under-resourced communities and those where drug overdose rates are disproportionately high, even though the level of drug use is similar to other communities.”

The Coming Home documentary reveals the effects of the opioid crisis on Malik and her family primarily through intimate conversations between Malik and her daughter. In 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Milwaukee County eighth in overdose deaths in the country. There were declines in Milwaukee County overdose deaths in 2024. Significantly, 59 percent of all Black Wisconsin residents live in Milwaukee County, and nearly one-third of the state’s overdose deaths (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/aoda/drug-overdose-deaths.htm) occurred there, despite little difference in drug use with other communities.

Samad’s House, on Milwaukee’s north side, is in a neighborhood that is 90% Black and experiences a disproportionate number of fatal overdoses. This is the backdrop for the Coming Home documentary and Malik’s life. She grew up in this area, became addicted to opioids, was incarcerated, and was determined to find her way back.

In an emotional scene from “Coming Home,” Malik recounts how her time in jail inspired her to create Samad’s House:

“Imagine not using drugs for five or six months, but being addicted for 15 to 20 years,” Malik relates. “They (inmates) would go home, and in a week, they would be back. And I'm like, ‘Why are you back here?’ They would say, ‘I didn't have anywhere else to go. I started hanging out with the same friends.’ I didn't think it was fair that we didn't have anywhere to go, anywhere safe to be. And so as I sat there, I was like, you know what? I need a plan. And I wrote up a business plan on some jailhouse paper to open up a transitional home for women. “

Coming Home is a co-production of Storied Studios LLC and Independent Television Service with funding provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Niema Jordan is a producer with Rudnick.

Women from all walks of life have reclaimed their lives at Samad’s House. Now, you have the opportunity to be part of this incredible story. Witness this inspiring journey of transformation and help support the mission to provide every woman with a safe place to heal and achieve their wellness goals.

Together, we can honor the women of Samad’s House and fuel a future where hope is within reach for all.

About Samad’s House

Samad’s House is a sober living home for women recovering from opioid addiction and/or substance misuse. Samad’s House is a solution-based harm reduction agency. We bring awareness to the perils of substance misuse by providing educational awareness by training on the proper use of naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

To learn more details on how you can support Samad’s House, please visit www.samadshouse.org.

