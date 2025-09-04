Brandeis University Launches a New Vision for American Higher Education at National Press Club Event

Brandeis President Arthur Levine Sen. Ed Markey Marjorie Hass, President, Council of Independent Colleges Cynthia Shapira, Brandeis Trustee & Board Chair of Pennsylvania State University System

Sen. Edward Markey speaks at an event focusing on the future of higher education in the United States and Brandeis' plan to reinvent Liberal Arts education

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 1 pm on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, an enlightening forum at the National Press Club unveils transformative plans to reinvent liberal arts education in the United States. The event features leaders in higher education, workforce development, and state & local policymakers. Brandeis President Arthur Levine presents a 21st-century approach to higher education. The media is invited to attend.

The forum will be livestreamed HERE

Participating will be:

 Sen. Edward Markey, US Senator from Massachusetts

 Arthur Levine, President, Brandeis University

 Cynthia Shapira, Brandeis Trustee & Board Chair of Pennsylvania State University System

 Ted Mitchell, President of the American Council on Education

 Amit Sevak, President/CEO, ETS

 Marjorie Hass, President, Council of Independent Colleges

 Liz Willen, moderator and editor in chief, The Hechinger Report

 Rani Balakrishna, a May 2025 Brandeis graduate and former President of the Student Body

The Brandeis University forum is a bold call to action, addressing the urgent challenges facing American higher education and unveiling a transformative vision for its future. As the United States transitions from a national, analog, industrial economy to a global, digital, and knowledge-driven landscape, the demands on higher education are evolving at an unprecedented pace. Public trust in colleges has been eroding, enrollments are declining, and critics argue that institutions are clinging to outdated models, failing to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world. Meanwhile, employers are shifting their focus from traditional credentials, such as majors and GPAs, to the real-world skills and competencies that drive success in the workplace.

This forum represents a groundbreaking reimagining of higher education. Working closely with the Brandeis faculty, President Levine, a renowned scholar and leader in higher education, is implementing sweeping changes to the structure, curriculum, programs, degree offerings, teaching methods, career education, and student support systems at Brandeis. This event provides college presidents, faculty, trustees, parents, and prospective students with an exclusive opportunity to explore the challenges facing liberal arts colleges and discover the innovative solutions Brandeis is pioneering.

Attendees will gain unparalleled insights through remarks from Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA), President Levine, and a distinguished panel of experts. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to engage with these influential figures and gain valuable perspectives on the future of higher education. The forum will culminate in a networking reception, fostering collaboration and dialogue among thought leaders. We ask the media to cover this critical forum as Brandeis charts a bold new course for the next generation of students and higher education institutions.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the National Press Club, MWL Rooms, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045. A reception will follow.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.