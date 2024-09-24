TuxCare Expands Presence in South America through New Strategic Partnership

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in enterprise-grade cybersecurity for Linux, today announced that Asunción, Paraguay-based Information Security Services S.A. (ISS) now serves as a strategic partner in the South America region, offering TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise live patching solution.As the only solution on the market that can automatically provide live patching for all popular Linux distributions, KernelCare Enterprise enables organizations to enjoy ongoing peace of mind while also avoiding costly vendor-specific live patching solutions or support. KernelCare Enterprise uniquely eliminates complexities surrounding vulnerability patching, removing the need for downtime, reboots or maintenance windows.“As TuxCare continues to grow its presence around the globe, we embrace this new partnership with ISS, as it harnesses the long history that ISS enjoys in the region as well as its successful track record of partnering with fast-growing industry innovators,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “We’re confident that ISS will prove to be a key local partner.”“We are pleased to announce the alliance with TuxCare, a company that offers an innovative solution to apply live updates to the main Linux distributions without the need for reboots, avoiding leaving systems idle and thus reducing or eliminating maintenance windows,” said Ricardo Vera Falcon, Chief Executive Officer at ISS.For more information on TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise, visit:About ISSFounded in 2008 and headquartered in Paraguay’s capital, ISS specializes in offering specialized services in information security, offering products and solutions so that people, servers and companies can offer trust and security for all of their clients. Visit www.iss.com.py About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the world’s risk of cyber exploitation. Through its automated live security patching solutions and extended lifecycle support services for Linux and open-source software and languages, TuxCare allows thousands of organizations to rapidly remediate vulnerabilities for increased security and compliance. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. Visit www.tuxcare.com

