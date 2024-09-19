Event at the Delaware Public Archives: Tales from the Vaults

On Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 10:30am, the Delaware Public Archives will present a new offering, “Tales from the Vaults,” that will present four unique spooky stories culled from the collections of the Delaware Public Archives.

“We’re excited to share this special thematic Saturday event to the public,” said Stephen Marz, State Archivist and Delaware Public Archives Director. “Digging out these interesting and off-beat tales from primary source documents found in our collections is a great way to showcase how varied our collections are, and to present some of the First State’s lesser-known history in an interesting and engaging way.”

The four tales; “Would Anyone Care for a Bon-Bon” takes listeners through the 1898 murder by mail of Mary Elizabeth Dunning and Ida Deane with bon-bons from California; “How to Get Away with Murder” analyzes the life of William Albert Fitzpatrick, a man who was convicted of murder and pardoned within six years; “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” recognizes the life of Sarah Green Moore an African American undertaker from Middletown, Delaware in the early 20th century and “Would You Pass the Spurtle?” is the story of Sarah Kirk who was tried for petit Treason in 1787 for the murder of her husband. These tales will be presented by Dana Niemeyer, C.A., Reference Archivist during the hour-long program. Ms. Niemeyer is a graduate of Drexel University with a Masters in Library and Information Science and a Certified Archivist.

The Delaware Public Archives is located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dover, DE 19901.

No reservations are required for the presentation.

About Delaware Public Archives

As the repository for records of Delaware state and local governments, the Delaware Public Archives contains millions of documents and other materials that can help with researching one’s genealogical roots. Among these records are census materials, vital statistics including birth, death, and marriage records; tax assessments, probate/estate records, land deeds, and military records.

The Delaware Public Archives also preserves a large amount of genealogically related materials that were of private origin. These records include family histories, bible records, church records, manuscript genealogies, and newspapers.

