West Virginia Department of Human Services Reports Significant Reduction in Overdose Fatalities

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) today announced a promising reduction in overdose fatalities across the state, aligning with positive national trends. Recent data comparing the first quarter of 2023 to the same period in 2024 reveals a provisional 28% decrease in overdose deaths

This reduction mirrors national data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which shows an 11% drop in overdose fatalities from April 2023 to April 2024.

“We are cautiously optimistic as the data points to real progress in our efforts to combat the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” said Christina Mullins, DoHS Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “While much of our data is provisional, the numbers offer hope that our comprehensive strategies, including expanded access to treatment and prevention programs, are making an impact.”

ODCP, alongside the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment, continues to advance efforts to combat substance use disorders through increased naloxone distribution, expanded treatment programs, and strong collaboration with local, state, and federal partners. DoHS distributed a record 97,780 naloxone kits in 2023, and is on track to surpass that amount by the end of this year. Since 2020, West Virginia has also consistently surpassed national averages when it comes to initiating and engaging those with opioid abuse and dependence with treatment. Data shows individuals engaged in outpatient or residential treatment are less likely to experience a fatal overdose.

“Lives saved and families kept whole are at the heart of this reduction,” said Dr. Stephen Loyd, DoHS Office of Drug Control Policy Director. “It’s a testament to the tireless work of West Virginia’s health care providers, EMS teams, and community-based organizations working on the front lines of this crisis. We know there is still much work to be done, but these early numbers are encouraging. Our focus now is on ensuring that this momentum continues throughout 2024 and beyond.”

The encouraging results come during National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate the gains made by those in recovery and to raise awareness of substance use treatment and mental health services, such as the 1-844-HELP4WV helpline, available across the state.