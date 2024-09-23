Lisa Nguyen selected as Top Inspirational Business Leader Of The Year by IAOTP

Lisa Nguyen honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Nguyen, a very ambitious business leader, worked tirelessly to make her dream of being a successful entrepreneur a reality. She started on her journey at a very young age, working multiple jobs while attending school full time to pay for her education and gain experience in different industries. Her hard work and determination paid off when she was recently selected as Top Inspirational Business Leader for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Lisa's success was not just limited to one business; she is a CEO, founder, co-owner, and investor of various successful businesses. But what truly set her apart was her passion for making a positive impact in the world. She was not just driven by profits, but also by a desire to give back to her community. One of Lisa's most significant achievements was her social enterprise, Unified Cosmetics. Not only did she run a successful cosmetics company, but she also donated 50% of its profits to fund research and therapies for autism. This cause was close to Lisa's heart as her own child was diagnosed with autism, and she understood the struggles of families dealing with this condition. But Lisa's philanthropic efforts did not stop there.Lisa’s current venture is called Endless Projects for a Cause LLC. The company was founded by Lisa and her fiancé, Andrew Do and they both run multiple departments under this one umbrella. One of the departments is called Endless Wraps // Ceramic Pro and it is conveniently located in central North Texas. Customers are encouraged to be creative, and they get to work with the company’s creative design team to create custom designed artwork and get the design installed on to their vehicles. In addition to that, Endless Car Care products is set to be released around the Springtime of 2025 and for every bottle sold, $1 is contributed to local non-profit animal shelters to help feed the animals and provide them with time to find a loving place to call home.Lisa is currently being mentored by Peter Diebitsch, Founder and Owner of Ceramic Pro. She is working with Peter on a project that she stated she will be releasing more information on in the very near future. She was also a mega sponsor of Repeat After Me Kids, a company that provided books to children who had gone through traumatic experiences. Lisa believed in the power of positive mindset and healthy habits, and she wanted to instill these values in children from a young age.As a strategic consultant, Lisa also helped aspiring entrepreneurs by providing guidance and consulting services. She was a mentor and a role model for many, inspiring them to chase their dreams and make a difference in the world. Lisa's success was not limited to the business world; she was also a real estate developer with multiple projects in the works. One of her most significant projects was a modern townhouse development, which would provide affordable housing to families in the Dallas Fort Worth area.As she accepted the Top Inspirational Business Leader award, Lisa's message was clear - success was not just about personal achievements, but also about making a positive impact in the world and helping those in need. And with Lisa's drive and determination, there was no limit to what she could achieve.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.