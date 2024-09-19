Absentee ballots to be mailed out starting on Friday

Charleston, W.Va. – The November 5 General Election officially begins on Friday, September 20, as county clerks will begin fulfilling absentee ballot requests.

Under State Code, clerks are directed to begin mailing absentee ballots through the United States Postal Service to voters who have met the requirements for absentee voting. Eligible voters include registered voters who cannot make it to the polling place during the entire early-voting period and Election Day, such as those who are on personal or business travel. Eligible voters must apply for an absentee ballot with their county clerk. A list of excuses for voting absentee can be found here.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is the close of business on October 30, but eligible voters should apply as soon as possible to ensure any delays in the Postal Service do not affect their ability to vote.

West Virginia Code also allows a limited group of voters to vote using an electronic ballot transmission system. Certain deployed military voters, overseas voters, voters with a physical disability that prevents them from voting in person and absentee without assistance, as well as first responders called away on the eve of the election, can choose to participate using the state-approved transmission system. Learn more about this electronic option at GoVoteWV.com.

"The General Election begins on Friday," said Secretary Warner. "We've made it easier than ever for registered West Virginia voters to participate in the election and cast a ballot."

Warner reminds eligible citizens that October 15 is the voter registration deadline for the General Election. That is the same deadline for currently registered voters to update their registration if they've moved or changed their name since they voted last. Register or update your registration at GoVoteWV.com.

Working with all 55 county clerks, Warner said that his office has helped register more than 340,000 new voters in the last seven years.

"Confidence in West Virginia elections has never been higher," Warner said. "My office has worked with the West Virginia legislature as well as our county clerks and political party leaders throughout the state to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat."

Warner said that he wants to remind citizens that his office takes all complaints regarding election law violations very seriously. He said that his Investigations Division reviews all complaints made to his office, and those with actionable allegations will be investigated. All election law investigations are confidential and cannot be made public, including identities of complainants and witnesses. To file an election law complaint, complete the Elections Complaint Form.