IHS Awards Nearly $1.2 Million Addressing Alzheimer’s Disease during World Alzheimer’s Month

The Indian Health Service is announcing the award of an additional $1.19 million through six cooperative agreements to enhance tribal and urban Indian health system local capacity to provide dementia care and services. The total commitment for the new three-year awards is nearly $3.6 million. This new round of funding builds on early work and lessons learned from awards offered in 2022and 2023, with an eye for creating sustainable and replicable models of dementia care.

“Alzheimer’s can deprive people of their precious memories, thoughts, and identity. It’s often painful for the patients and everyone who lovingly care for them,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The steps we are taking today will enhance care quality and expand support for American Indians and Alaska Natives living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementias.”

These awards will advance the HHS’ work to fulfill the National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease by enhancing care quality and efficiency, expanding support for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their families, and enhancing public awareness and engagement.

“There continues to be a great need for access to more timely and accurate diagnosis, as well as culturally appropriate education and management of care for people living with dementia, as regrettably, many American Indians and Alaska Natives suffer from cognitive decline,” said IHS Director Roselyn Tso. “Clinicians at IHS, tribal, and urban Indian health facilities are using these funds to identify and build new and improved approaches to care. This new round of funding will bring additional much-needed resources to local communities, people living with dementia, their caregivers, and families."

The 2024 awardees include two brand-new recipients and four awardees who received previous two-year funding. The 2024 awardees include:

Indian Health Board (IHB) of Minneapolis Inc. (Minnesota) – $200,000 – IHB will shift focus with this award to improving access to earlier diagnosis of dementia and connection to support earlier in the disease process. It anticipates improvements in the quality of health and general well-being of patients who receive interdisciplinary assessment and care planning, as well as similar positive impacts on the health of caregivers who participate in their caregiver support programming.

The prevalence rates for dementia and cognitive impairment among American Indian and Alaska Native people are as high, or even higher, than those in other U.S. populations. In a more than 30-year study of 11 tribes released this spring, investigators reported that 54 percent of American Indians between the ages of 70 and 95 had cognitive impairment, with mild cognitive impairment affecting about 35 percent, and dementia another 10 percent.

“These findings clearly support the need for increased investment in care and services for American Indian and Alaska Native people living with dementia and for those who care for them,” according to Dr. Bruce Finke, an IHS family physician and geriatrician.

The IHS, an agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provides a comprehensive health service delivery system for approximately 2.8 million American Indians and Alaska Natives who belong to 574 federally recognized tribes in 37 states.