Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment Of Sandra Bensley To Pima County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Sandra Bensley to the Pima County Superior Court. Judge Bensley was appointed as a court commissioner earlier this year. Her prior experience includes eleven years of private practice, focused on probate, trusts, and estate planning, as well as guardianship and conservatorship matters. She also worked nearly five years at the Pima County Public Defender’s Office and two years at the City of Glendale Prosecutor’s Office. She has served on the State Bar of Arizona’s Board of Governors, as well as on the State Board of the Arizona Women Lawyers Association and as President of its Southern Arizona Chapter. Judge Bensley is fluent in Spanish and was a Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce “40 Under 40” honoree in 2019.

“Sandra Bensley has deep roots in Southern Arizona, and her breadth of legal experience makes her well equipped for this important role,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am proud to appoint her to the Pima County Superior Court where she will continue her exemplary service to the people of Arizona for years to come.”

Judge Bensley’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Javier Chon-Lopez.

###