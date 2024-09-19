California Lt. Gov. Candidate Janelle Kellman Is Featured Speaker at New York Climate Week 2024

California Lt. Governor Candidate Janelle Kellman

Kellman to Discuss Intersection of Climate and Economy

Climate change isn’t a future threat—it’s here. Addressing it through climate resilience is a catalyst for job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth.” — Janelle Kellman

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janelle Kellman , a leading advocate for climate resilience and candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California, will headline three high-profile panels at New York Climate Week.Kellman’s discussions will focus on integrating climate action with economic policies in the Golden State, which has the world’s fifth-largest economy.As the founder of the Center for Sea Rise Solutions and an environmental attorney, Kellman has been at the forefront of promoting policies that address the impacts of climate change on coastal communities. At New York Climate Week, she will participate in:• “Wellbeing Through Climate Adaptation” September 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Pratt Manhattan, 144 14th Street, New York NY.• “Ocean & Coastal Resilience: How Entrepreneurs & Governments Collaborate on Ocean Climate” September 24 at 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM, 433 Broadway, New York NY.• "Partnering with Nature for Coastal Protection", Sep 26, 2024 at 12:00 PM, 150 1st Avenue 4th floor, New York NY.“Climate change isn’t a future threat—it’s here. Addressing it through climate resilience is a catalyst for job creation, innovation, and sustainable economic growth,” said Kellman. “I’m excited to share how California is leading the way in integrating these priorities, and to discuss innovative solutions that make us even stronger.”This event marks a significant expansion of Kellman’s campaign as she continues to emphasize the importance of integrating climate action with economic policies in California and reasserting America's role as a global environmental innovator. Kellman’s remarks will focus on how sustainable development practices can enhance climate resilience and support the growth of the $2.5 trillion blue economy.The nation’s top environmental advocates, policymakers and business leaders are expected to attend the event, which runs from Sept. 22-29, 2024, at 600+ venues across New York City.About Janelle Kellman Janelle Kellman is an action-oriented, dynamic leader with a track record of success as the Mayor of Sausalito, founder of the Center for Sea Rise Solutions, ultramarathoner and an alumna of Yale University, Stanford University and Oxford University. She is a candidate for Lieutenant Governor of California in 2026, a role that oversees climate change, higher education and workforce development, and impacts the state’s economy.For more information on Janelle’s campaign and schedule: Website ( https://janellekellman.com ) and Instagram @janellekellmanforltg.# # #

