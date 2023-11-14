NCP Industries Launches the First Carbon-Absorbing Commercial Concrete Line, Powered by CaptureCrete™
NCP Industries’ partnership with Carbon Limit, creator of CaptureCrete™ technology, brings carbon-capturing concrete to the building materials industry
We are thrilled to collaborate with Carbon Limit and introduce environmentally-friendly products like eCO2LUXE to the building materials industry"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 -- NCP Industries Launches the First Carbon-Absorbing Commercial Concrete Line, Powered by CaptureCreteTM
LAS VEGAS – Carbon Limit’s innovative CO2-capturing technology CaptureCreteTM is now available for the residential building market through concrete manufacturer NCP Industries. The partnership expands the availability of CaptureCreteTM – a concrete additive that permanently captures CO2 – across the cement and concrete manufacturing industry to decarbonize everything from homes to major infrastructure.
With funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, two of the world’s largest users of concrete, CaptureCreteTM puts carbon-capturing technology directly into the hands of manufacturers. They can license the formula to create the additive on-site and use it in any precast or ready-mix concrete.
NCP Industries will unveil today at the 2023 Deck Expo in Las Vegas its new eCO2LUXE line, made with CaptureCreteTM, to transform exterior surfaces into powerful carbon capturing systems. The line’s inaugural product is the ADORN® Stone Premier Series, an exterior stone profile, designed for aesthetics, that captures CO2 directly from the air and actively neutralizes its carbon footprint.
“We are proud to have a licensing partnership with NCP Industries, a leading name in the concrete building materials industry, that is now offering some of the most innovative and sustainable products on the market to help beautify homes and spaces, while protecting our environment,” said Carbon Limit CEO Tim Sperry.
President of NCP Industries Ryan Collison expressed his enthusiasm about this new initiative that showcases his company’s commitment to sustainability. ”We are thrilled to collaborate with Carbon Limit and introduce environmentally-friendly products like eCO2LUXE to the building materials industry,” he said.
Every time CaptureCreteTM is used in concrete it generates carbon credits. Carbon Limit’s forward credits are validated by Bureau Veritas under Covalent’s Certification Standard, and available for purchase on Carbon Limit’s website.
Cement, a key ingredient for making concrete, accounts for more than 8 percent of the world’s carbon emissions. The Global Cement and Concrete Association, a trade association representing most of the industry’s major players outside of China, has pledged to reduce concrete’s carbon footprint by 25 percent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.
“There is more interest than ever in finding a way to reduce CO2 emissions,” Sperry added. “Carbon Limit gives the concrete and cement industry the power to be a critical part of the sustainable construction revolution, and lead the way to climate resilience.”
About Carbon Limit:
Carbon Limit is a Florida-based, award-winning climate tech company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies for the built environment. With funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, its innovative CaptureCreteTM technology can be easily adopted by the cement and concrete industry to effectively decarbonize concrete products and projects around the world. Licensing opportunities and carbon credits are available for purchase now at www.carbonlimit.com.
About NCP Industries:
NCP Industries is an engineering and manufacturing company that produces durable and affordable building materials such as: ADORN® Mortarless Stone Veneer, Handi Foundations and Natural Concrete Hardscapes. NCP also holds a marketing and sales partnership with ZipUP Ceiling® and UnderDeck® by MP Global Products. Based out of Nebraska, NCP prides itself on being a family-owned, local business since 2002. Learn more at www.ncpindustries.com.
