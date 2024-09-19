DNR investigating wastewater discharge at Cedar River in Nashua

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a wastewater discharge at the City of Nashua.

On September 18, the DNR Field Office in Manchester was notified by the City of Nashua of a wastewater discharge due a leak in a wastewater force main which runs under the Cedar River.

The discharge was discovered around 8:00 p.m. City officials say actions have been taken to minimize the release from the main. It is estimated nearly 16,000 gallons per day are flowing into the river.

Repairs are underway, and the city hopes to have the issue resolved in the next 24 hours.

Bacteria samples have been collected, and the city has posted signage alerting users to not recreate in affected areas. Any downstream recreational users are asked to use caution and avoid the Cedar River south of the Hwy 346 bridge in Nashua at this time. No dead fish have been observed at this time. The Iowa DNR will follow up with the city for further assessment.

To report a release after hours, please call the DNR’s emergency spill line at (515) 725-8694. Quick reporting can help DNR staff identify the cause of an incident. The DNR website has more information about spill reporting requirements.