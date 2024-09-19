Build a Communal Emergency Supply Kit

Creating a communal emergency supplies pantry is a great way to ensure your community is prepared for unexpected events. Here are some steps to help you get started:

Assess Community Needs

Understand the specific risks your community faces (e.g., earthquakes, floods, power outages), and gather information on the number of people, including any special needs each person may have.

Plan and Organize

Form a committee of volunteers to oversee the emergency supplies pantry. Set goals to determine the duration the emergency supplies pantry should cover (e.g., 3 days, 1 week). Then, establish a budget and consider fundraising or grants.

Gather Supplies

Focus on essential items like water (one gallon per person per day), non-perishable food, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, manual can openers, blankets, hygiene products and pet food. Make sure you have a secure storage solution. Use airtight containers and store items in a cool, dark place to prevent spoilage.

Storage and Maintenance

Choose a location that is accessible, centralized and secure for the emergency supplies pantry. Prioritize keeping a detailed inventory, rotating supplies regularly to ensure freshness and clearly label all items with expiration dates and usage instructions.

Community Involvement

Become a Be 2 Weeks Ready Program Coordinator or join a program near you. Conduct or attend workshops to educate residents on emergency preparedness. Encourage community members to contribute supplies or volunteer time. Establish a communication plan to keep everyone informed during an emergency. Have everyone sign-up for announcements and updates about the Be 2 Weeks Ready program.

Regular Updates

Regularly review the emergency supplies pantry and update it based on changing needs or new risks and conduct emergency drills to ensure everyone knows how to access and use the supplies.

By following these steps, you can create a robust communal emergency supplies pantry that will help your community stay safe and prepared in times of crisis. If you have any specific questions or need further details, email community.preparedness@oem.oregon.gov.