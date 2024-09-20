Dr. Nader A. Bakhos of Orthocenter Earns 2024 NJ Top Doc Recognition

Nader A. Bakhos, MD

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs is proud to announce that Dr. Nader A. Bakhos, a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon, has been reviewed and approved for 2024 based on merit. Dr. Bakhos is renowned for his dedicated and compassionate care, specializing in Joint Replacement Surgery at Orthocenter, with a focus on muscle-sparing and minimally invasive hip and knee replacements.A native of Monmouth County, NJ, Dr. Bakhos began his academic journey at The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He then returned to New Jersey to pursue his Medical Degree at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, graduating with distinction as a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.Dr. Bakhos further honed his expertise during his Orthopaedic Residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, followed by the Otto E. Aufranc Fellowship in Adult Reconstructive Surgery at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston—one of the nation’s leading centers for orthopaedic and joint replacement surgery. There, he gained extensive training in complex and revision hip and knee replacements.Dr. Bakhos is not only a skilled surgeon but also a passionate researcher, contributing to the advancement of his field. His research interests include soft tissue preservation in total hip arthroplasty, reducing the need for blood transfusions post-joint replacement, and minimizing the risks of total hip dislocation. His work has been showcased at numerous national conferences.Always striving to enhance his surgical skills, Dr. Bakhos regularly attends professional meetings to stay at the forefront of the latest developments in orthopaedic surgery, ensuring the best outcomes for his patients.Dr. Bakhos is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and the International Congress for Joint ReconstructionTo learn more about Dr. Nader A. Bakhos, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/orthocenter/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

