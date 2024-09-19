Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Reminds Citizens to Guard Against Internet, Telephone Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley strongly urges citizens to stay alert when dealing with internet and telephone scams.

“This week’s indictment of a California man in an internet scam where at least $325,000 was allegedly stolen from a Lawrence County couple is another example of how these scams work,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They prey on people of all ages by threatening them with prison sentences or costly fines.”

Attorney General Jackley said the public should never provide personal or financial information via the internet or telephone. Other prevention tips offered by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division are:

*** Do not click onto pop-up messages that appear on laptop computers.

*** Be careful with links and websites, malicious websites can look similar to legitimate ones.

*** Organizations and government agencies do not ask for money by telephone or on the internet, and they will NEVER ask to be paid using Bitcoin or gift cards.

*** Do not give into high pressured sales tactics.

*** Hang up on robocalls.

*** Do not deposit a check and then wire money.

*** Treat calls or emails demanding immediate action with suspicion.

*** Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

