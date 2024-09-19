Secretary Naig Urges Iowans to ‘Keep Safety Top of Mind’ this Harvest Season

National Farm Safety and Health Week is September 15 - 21

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 19, 2024) – With the busy harvest season commencing across the state, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is urging Iowans to keep safety top of mind in the field, around the farm and on the road. In recognition of National Farm Safety and Health Week, Secretary Naig has provided some safety tips for both farmers and drivers as well as resources for Iowans needing mental health support.

“As we enter this busy harvest season, I’m urging everyone to keep safety top of mind. There will be a lot of large equipment in the fields and on the road at all hours of the day and night, so I encourage everyone to slow down, show patience and give each other some grace. Let’s all do our part to ensure a safe and productive harvest season for everyone in the field, around the farm and on the road,” said Secretary Naig. “Given the stress, long hours and challenges in the ag economy, it’s also important for farmers and those involved in agriculture to prioritize their mental health and well-being. No one should have to face these challenges and struggles alone; there are resources and help available to Iowans.”

Farming can be physically exhausting and mentally demanding, and agriculture remains one of the most dangerous industries in America. By incorporating the following safety tips and resources, we can better ensure a safe and productive harvest season.

For Drivers and Road Safety

• Be Patient: Farm equipment often moves slowly. Be patient and wait for a safe opportunity to pass, considering that it may be difficult to see around large machinery.

• Keep a Safe Distance: Stay a safe distance behind farm equipment, especially when that equipment is turning or slowing down, to avoid collisions.

• Signal Awareness: Be aware that farm equipment may make wide turns and may not always be able to signal. Watch for hand signals or other indicators from operators.

• Avoid Distractions: Stay focused on the road and avoid distractions like texting or using your phone when driving near farm equipment.

For Farmers

• Safe Operation: Avoid shortcuts and stay alert while operating machinery.

• Emergency Equipment: Ensure a first-aid kit is well stocked, a fire extinguisher is in working order and your cell phone is charged and easily accessible at all times.

• Equipment Maintenance: Regularly inspect and maintain all farm machinery. Ensure that guards are in place and signals, lights and safety features are functioning properly.

• Proper Training: Follow the guidelines for operating equipment. Ensure that everyone operating farm equipment has proper training.

• Protective Gear and Chemical Storage: Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, goggles and hearing protection. Store chemicals in their original containers with proper labels and always use them according to their label.

• Safety Around Grain Bins: Never enter a grain bin unless necessary and only if you have proper training and safety equipment. Do not work alone.

Mental Health

• Stress Management: Engage in stress-relief activities and take breaks when needed. Activities such as exercise and hobbies as well as plenty of sleep can help.

• Talk About It: If you are feeling overwhelmed or stressed, do not hesitate to reach out to family, friends or mental health professionals. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has farm stress resources available that were created in part through a grant from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

• Iowa Concern Hotline: The Iowa Concern Hotline at 1-800-447-1985 offers confidential mental health support and resources for those in need.

For additional resources on farm safety and wellness, visit the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Iowa’s Center for Agricultural Safety and Health, or the North Central Farm and Ranch Assistance Center.

