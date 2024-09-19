Governor DeSantis Holds Second Roundtable Discussion on Condominium Safety Measures

PINELLAS PARK, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held another roundtable discussion with condo owners and association leaders to discuss solutions to keep condominium buildings safe and to hear concerns about the cost and implementation of new legislation. Last week, Governor DeSantis held a similar roundtable in Miami Lakes.

“I am glad to continue discussions with condo residents about how to best achieve sensible policies regarding condo safety and transparency,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I look forward to providing this feedback to the Legislature so the members can produce thoughtful reforms.”

Governor DeSantis has supported legislation that improves condo safety and requires responsible management of association funds. Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 1021, which enhanced accountability for condo board members, improved transparency for residents, and strengthened enforcement mechanisms for those found to be out of compliance with safety standards.

Governor DeSantis is working toward relief for condo owners facing assessments and fees as buildings across the state meet new safety requirements and undergo inspections to ensure they remain structurally sound.

