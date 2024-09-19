The Journalist September - October 2024

The NUJ general secretary election, features on copyright enforcement and the future for podcasts are covered in the latest edition of The Journalist. Read online or download your copy.

Welcome to the latest edition of The Journalist which you can read online here and also the Freelance supplement which is available here: http://www.londonfreelance.org/fl

We have features on the value of awards, the new face of copyright enforcement, the future for podcasts, and leadership in the newsroom. And on the subject of leadership, we have details of the election for the NUJ’s general secretary with statements from both candidates.

If you would prefer a print copy of The Journalist, please change your preferences in MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected].

I hope you enjoy this edition and please vote in the general secretary election.

Christine Buckley

Editor

