Building Brighter Futures: Patrick Atkinson to Speak at KUMC Luncheon

LUNCHEON TO RAISE FUNDS & AWARENESS OF NON-PROFIT’S COMMITMENT TO BRING HOPE AND AID TO UNDEER-SERVED PEOPLE BOTH ABROAD & AT HOME

For more than two decades, Kirkwood United Methodist Church has sent mission teams to the God's Child Project in Antigua, Guatemala.” — Rev. Katie Trinter

KIRKWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building Brighter Futures: Patrick Atkinson to Speak at KUMC LuncheonLUNCHEON TO RAISE FUNDS & AWARENESS OF NON-PROFIT’S COMMITMENT TO BRING HOPE AND AID TO UNDEER-SERVED PEOPLE BOTH ABROAD & AT HOMEKirkwood United Methodist Church (KUMC), today announced a fundraising luncheon that will feature guest speaker Patrick Atkinson, founder and executive director of The GOD'S CHILD Project, a global organization dedicated to breaking the chains of poverty and providing housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable development to those in need. The event, "Building Brighter Futures," will take place on Sunday, September 29th at 11:00 AM, at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W Adams Avenue in Kirkwood, Missouri.The luncheon will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn more about The GOD'S CHILD Project and Asociación Nuestros Ahijados de Guatemala O.N.G. Patrick Atkinson who founded both organizations in 1991 will share powerful stories from his decades of work, highlighting the profound impact of compassion and action in addressing poverty and injustice.The organizations focus on providing housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development to impoverished communities. Atkinson will offer insights and experiences gained through his work with the GOD’S CHILD Project. Events and programs include distributing orange trees to Guatemalan villages, hosting vocational courses, as well as empowering families to become more self-sufficient, improving health and living conditions, while also offering educational programs for both children and parents."For more than two decades, Kirkwood United Methodist Church has sent mission teams to the God's Child Project in Antigua, Guatemala. Often, team members will bring a copy of the paper with them and take a photo at the God's Child Project in Guatemala together,” said Rev. Katie Trinter, of KUMC. “We’re thrilled to have Patrick Atkinson, founder and Executive Director of the God's Child Project, speak at our luncheon. Past, current and new volunteers will be gathered to celebrate their partnership and raise funds and awareness of the work the Mission does to break the bitter chains of poverty in Guatemala.”The GOD’S CHILD Project works in Guatemala, India, and the United States. Atkinson, a renowned humanitarian, author, lecturer, and advocate for vulnerable populations, has been knighted, and is the recipient of numerous human rights awards (including the Guatemalan Congressional Medal) and is the subject of the book The Dream Maker. He has written several award-winning books, including the international selling Message for My Child and The Powerful You.The inspiring fundraising event is open to the public, combining delicious food, meaningful conversation, and the chance to make a difference.For more details about the event and to RSVP, please email Info@GodsChild.org, call (612) 351-8020, or visit the website.For more information, please visit, email or call for more information.####About Kirkwood United Methodist ChurchKirkwood United Methodist Church was founded in 1894, Their mission and vision is to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.KUMC four priorities are: 1. Live With Purpose, 2. Change Lives Through Life Bridge, 3. Invite the Community In and 4. Meet the Community Outside the Walls.For more information about Kirkwood United Methodist Church, please visit https://kirkwoodumc.org/ About The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP)The GOD’S CHILD Project (GCP) was founded on April 24th, 1991. GCP, through its international nonprofit network, has reached deep into some of the poorest, most dangerous parts of our world to bring hope and aid to hundreds of thousands of people.The four pillars of GCP’s mission and service are its award-winning housing, healthcare, education and sustainable development programs.For more information about The GOD’S CHILD Project, please visit https://godschild.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.