Compliance Group recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software as a Polarion Expert Partner

Compliance Group (CG) announced today that they have been recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software for achieving Expert Silver Partner status.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compliance Group (CG) announced today that they have been recognized by Siemens Digital Industries Software for achieving Expert Silver Partner status. The Siemens Digital Industries Software Expert Partner initiative recognizes Solution Partners who successfully fulfill a comprehensive vetting and validation process that distinguishes them as market leaders with demonstrable business, product and industry competencies in specific Siemens Digital Industries Software technologies.“Receiving the Expert Partner designation from Siemens Digital Industries Software demonstrates CG’s ability to deliver best practices and proven solutions that drive customer business value,” said Jonathan Meuzelaar , Director of Technology Solutions. “With this designation, we are reinforcing our ongoing commitment to digitalization . By leveraging the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software, we can realize innovation and help optimize performance for our customers.”Customers demand advanced levels of competency to understand and address the growing complexities of digitalization in advanced design and manufacturing. The Expert Partner designation differentiates Compliance Group as a Siemens Digital Industries Software and customer-validated industry expert in Siemens’ digital enterprise software suite, specifically in Polarion™ software and Life Sciences.CG excels in implementing Polarion Software , enhancing product development, risk management, and validation for businesses amid rapidly evolving technological landscapes. Addressing the complexities of modern medical device technologies, CG facilitates the creation and management of multi-disciplinary requirements (such as mechanical, electrical, chemical, software, AI, labeling, etc) and oversees extensive risk processes, including Hazards Analysis and a wide spectrum of FMEA assessments, in addition to Verification and Validation Testing. Leveraging top-tier digital thread capabilities, CG provides deep insights through visualizing traceability, impact analysis, and test coverage, ensuring product design excellence for patients, providers, and regulators. Polarion, a flexible and wholly browser-based platform, fosters innovation across dispersed teams, bridging the processes of design, build, test, and management. It guarantees seamless traceability and visibility throughout the application lifecycle, consolidating application development for teams of any size under a singular platform.In addition to implementation, CG also offers centralized microlearning for Polarion users. CG’s microlearning offers self-paced, consistent access to knowledge, enhancing performance through continuous, monitored learning. This results in “impact-aligned learning” by aligning learning objectives with organizational impact, ensuring digital transformation leads to measurable, meaningful outcomes.About Compliance Group Inc:Compliance Group (CG) helps life sciences companies make quality frictionless, while reimagining regulatory compliance. As industry thought leaders, CG delivers the exact expertise, process and technology required for customers to achieve sustained quality excellence across the value chain.Customers are able to deliver higher quality products to market faster and at lower cost, improving patient health and meeting regulatory requirements as a natural outcome.Learn more about Compliance Group Inc at https://www.complianceg.com/ Learn more about CG’s partnership with Siemens at https://www.complianceg.com/partners/siemens/

Compliance Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.