Compliance Group Inc appoints Jason Spiegler as SVP-Strategy, Sales, and Marketing to drive global market expansion
Compliance Group Inc, a full spectrum service provider to FDA regulated industries is pleased to announce Jason Spiegler as SVP-Strategy, Sales and Marketing
Compliance Group CEO”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason will lead the company’s strategy development as Compliance Group Inc expands into more technology solution areas, industries, and geographies. Jason will also lead the Sales and Marketing organizations across their four business units, including Strategic Consulting, Staff Augmentation, Technology Solutions, and Technology Services.
"Jason joins Compliance Group Inc with more than 25 years of experience in building high performing teams with a culture of intentional curiosity, customer focus, and a healthy disregard for the impossible. His passion for transformation coupled with his strong industry relationships complements our mission of enabling our customers to create a healthier world.” says Compliance Group’s CEO, Sarat Chandra Bhamidipati.
Jason has held several Quality leadership positions within Medical Device companies, and most recently was a Senior Director with Siemens Digital Industries Software, where he led many collaborative initiatives with the FDA, advancing the quality and regulatory sciences for the industry. Jason commented, “While at Siemens, I partnered with CG, the FDA, MDIC, and many customers for several years. I was always impressed with CG’s culture, people, execution, and focus on the customer experience. I am very excited to join Compliance Group Inc, as it provides an opportunity to accelerate and scale collaboration with Regulatory Agencies and Manufacturers, to remove barriers and clarify misperceptions that have been hampering the speed of innovation and improvement. This is a chance to have real impact in providing better healthcare solutions.”
Khaled Moussally, EVP of Clients and Regulatory Relations, commented, “His record of accomplishment in dealing with diverse responsibilities to drive improvement and accelerate overall business growth, will be an additional strength and tremendous asset to Compliance Group Inc. We look forward to the remarkable things we will accomplish together with Jason’s creativity, experience and leadership.”
About Compliance Group Inc:
Compliance Group Inc is a Quality Compliance solutions provider, including Strategic Consulting, Staffing, Technology Solutions and Services for regulated industries. CG is a thought leader and subject matter expert in many areas such as Computer Software Assurance (CSA), Cybersecurity, Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), Data Integrity, Regulatory Inspection Readiness and Response, Supplier Quality Programs, Lab Installation and Qualification, and all areas of Validation. CG is also a Siemens partner in various Digital Thread technology solutions.
