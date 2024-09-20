Gurugram Police Launches Revolutionary Program to Empower and Support Women Officers With URJA

Empowering Law Enforcement: Gurugram Police personnel embrace the transformative URJA program, enhancing resilience, agility, and mental clarity.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gurugram Police has taken a significant step forward in addressing women's unique challenges in law enforcement. They have partnered with Bangalore-based UF Academy & Studios to introduce the URJA Lifestyle Coach Certification Program. In association with Future Focus Infotech and with the certification approved by the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), this pioneering initiative aims to integrate wellness and empowerment into the daily lives of women personnel in the Haryana Police. The program's official launch took place on 19th July 2024 in Gurugram, with the certification program commencing on the 5th of September.Women in law enforcement, like their male counterparts, face physical, mental, and emotional stress in their high-demand roles. However, they also encounter unique challenges that the URJA program aims to address. The program enhances mental and physical resilience by providing a holistic solution incorporating ancient techniques and modern wellness practices. It fosters a sustainable culture of well-being within the force.The program encompasses The Anchor Practice, a unique combination of mindfulness, ancient rhythmic movements, and scientific and intuitive nutrition designed to build new neural networks, boost energy levels, promote mental calmness, and improve physical agility. It also emphasizes the importance of effective recovery techniques for long-term mobility and functional independence. In the coming months, many Haryana Police personnel will participate in this transformative training to help manage stress, enhance physical conditioning, and improve their efficacy in their roles.Ravish Dhamija, Founder and Chief Lifestyle Officer at UF Academy & Studios and author of Calm-Energy highlighted the program's purpose: "Law enforcement professionals face considerable physical and mental demands. The URJA program is designed to help them integrate mind and body, essential for sustained performance in their personal and professional lives. We are committed to certifying internal coaches within the Gurugram Police, ensuring the program's impact endures in the long term and becomes ingrained within the force's culture."Ravish Dhamija recently extended his coaching expertise to law enforcement officers from 21 countries at Rashtriya Raksha University, further reinforcing UF Academy's dedication to empowering law enforcement globally. "Through our work at Rashtriya Raksha University, we are emphasizing the significance of mind-body integration for officers worldwide, enhancing resilience and performance in high-pressure environments with calm energy," Mr. Dhamija added, underlining the global impact of UF Academy & Studios' coaching expertise.Shri Vikas Kumar Arora IPS, Commissioner of Police - Gurugram, expressed his full support for the URJA program, stating, "The URJA program will be integrated into the daily curriculum of the police force, with an initial focus on women who bring energy to the force and their families, thus contributing to nation-building."Mr. Harjot Singh, CEO of Future Focus, said, "As a company, we at Future Focus believe that success is measured not just by profit but by the positive impact we make on the communities we serve. The URJA program for the Haryana Police is more than a wellness initiative. It distinguishes itself with an innovative approach, and I was pleased to witness the enthusiasm of everyone present."The primary objective of the URJA program is to strengthen and improve the well-being of the police force, resulting in long-term benefits for both officers and the communities they serve. Developing culture: As more officers experience the program's positive impact, UF Academy & Studios is expanding the initiative to other states and law enforcement agencies in India and globally.About UF Academy & Studios: Since 2014, UF Academy & Studios (UFAS) has been at the forefront of holistic wellness and lifestyle coaching. UFAS has empowered over 10,000 law enforcement personnel representing 22 countries by blending ancient practices with modern neuropsychology and significantly impacting communities across nine states. The URJA Academy provides South Asia's most comprehensive portfolio of certifications and a vast network of over 6,400 coaches focused on promoting health, resilience, and well-being across various professional sectors.

