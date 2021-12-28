Bangalore-based Lean Body for Life blends Ancient Practice with Neuropsychology to solve the Public Mental Health Crisis

Functional Fit, Flexible & Agile for Life Urban Fitness UF Est. 2014 is a sports & wellness lifestyle experience brand creating a social impact

The Ancient Practice for Physical Fitness and Agility for Life reducing Stress, Anxiety and Depression. Neuropsychology Experts Restoring the Unity of Mind Body

The Energy of the Mind is the Essence of Life.” — Aristotle

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Body for Life has now blended the ancient movement practices of kings & monks with modern neuropsychology-based techniques to bring an eclectic mix that impacts physical fitness & agility directly reducing stress, anxiety and depression. Bringing neuropsychology experts and ancient movement together to create an entirely new way to wellbeing lifestyle.The World Health Organization (WHO) defines: health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. The WHO states that “there is no health without mental health ". Mental health which is now a Sustainable Development Goal of WHO. The deep rooted crisis is visible with widespread depression led disability and increasing suicide rates, severe mental health disability directly resulting in otherwise preventable health conditions leading to premature death. Mental health directly impacts all areas of life including study, work, personal relationships and community engagement. Two widespread mental health conditions, depression and anxiety, cost the global economy US$ 1 trillion each year. Yet government and enterprises health expenditure towards mental & emotional health remains less than 2%.Investment in people and infrastructure is a direct leadership decision determined by desire and ability. Wellbeing culture reflects in behaviours. The global mental & emotional health crisis is now recognized as a behavioural crisis. This therefore requires culture building for life set on the foundation of leadership commitment, a consistent dialogue, environment design and community drive & engagement. Wellbeing is an amalgam of physical fitness, body shape, mental and emotional well-being, rest & recovery, good nutrition, energy level. This mind body integration is essential to wellbeing. Neuropsychology has opened the doors to better understanding of mental health crisis. The principle though is ancient . The ancient teachings brought physical fitness, agility, mindfulness and meditation techniques to the modern world. The lasting solution therefore to the mental health crisis lies at the intersection of ancient history & philosophy and modern sciences.Ravish Dhamija - Founder at Lean Body for Life & Urban Fitness said,"We came in to this world as a single unit. Mind and body did not arrive on different days or time zones. The answer therefore to the crisis lies in going back to a place of integration & unity. In our work with communities and special forces alike, this is a common thread. An integrated approach has depth to transform human beings to find peace, grow and develop on potential. This needs to go mainstream to dispel myths and find life success & fulfilment"About Lean Body for Life Lb™Lean Body for Life™ by Urban Fitness UF™ is a member first neuropsychology-based holistic wellbeing lifestyle coaching platform bringing simple and lasting lifestyle changes with The Anchor Practice TAP™Urban Fitness UF™ is a sports & fitness lifestyle experience brand creating a social impact. UF (Est. 2014) created India's first fitness index in partnership with NHRD. UF has advised global brands on wellbeing; assessed, benchmarked and trained the State Police and special forces, and brought women's exclusive boot camps. The location-based boot camps set the standard of community involvement and activation, The Run led community running in India in aid of women's empowerment. Lean Body for Life Lb is creating a new model in wellbeing innovation and execution and supports women and girl child empowerment.

Finding your Rhythm with Unity and Integration