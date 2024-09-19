HMP Global’s inaugural Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Winter Symposium to translate the latest research into practice

Educational sessions during the three-day symposium will provide succinct updates on research findings and clinical advances, translating the ways that innovative and evolving treatment developments can improve patient care.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With blood cancers accounting for 10% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States, HMP Global’s inaugural Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma (LL&M) Winter Symposium will highlight and interpret the latest clinical trial data, share updates on drug approvals, and advance treatment strategies to improve care and outcomes for patients with hematologic malignancies.

As the first major hematology meeting of 2025, to be held February 7-9, 2025, at Florida’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, LL&M Winter Symposium will foster a vibrant exchange of ideas and practical insights of how evolving scientific evidence will impact clinical practice.

Building on the 25-year legacy of the annual LL&M Congress, the LL&M Winter Symposium’s educational program will translate into practice the latest research and updates from recent hematology/oncology conferences around the globe.

“The research on hematologic malignancies is constantly evolving,” said Morton Coleman, MD, Symposium Chair.

“There is a constant flow of data, into new drug approvals and new drug uses. These clinical trial data are presented at major oncology and hematologic oncology meetings across the world. It was essential for us to create an early year symposium to talk about the trial data and make clinicians aware of what’s occurring and what it means for their practice in 2025, so they can provide optimal care for patients.”

Co-chairs of the LL&M Winter Symposium include Richard Furman, MD, John Leonard, MD, Ruben Niesvizky, MD, and Gail J. Roboz, MD, all of Weill Cornell Medicine, New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.

Educational sessions during the three-day symposium will provide succinct updates on research findings and clinical advances, translating the ways that innovative and evolving treatment developments can improve patient care:

- Updates in Basic Science, Pathophysiology & Diagnosis;

- Leukemia Disease Updates: Myelodysplastic Syndrome, Acute Myeloid Leukemia;

- CLL Disease Updates: First Line Therapies, Refractory/Resistant Disease;

- Multiple Myeloma Disease Updates: Bispecific Antibodies for Relapsed/Refractory, Precursor Disorders; and

- Lymphoma Disease Updates: Relapsed Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Hodgkin Lymphoma.

The LL&M Winter Symposium offers the latest in continuing education in treatment innovations, interpreting the latest research into clinical practice. It will feature more than 25 faculty experts leading 30-plus sessions, and attendees can earn up to 14 CME credits.



A family of hematologic oncology programs built on a 25-year legacy

LL&M Winter Symposium rounds out a family of high-quality programs delivering accredited education on hematologic malignancies, built on the 25-year legacy of the annual flagship meeting, LL&M Congress, held each October in New York City.

Through the 2025 Great Debates in Hematologic Malignancies series — to be held June 28-29 in New York City and July 26-27 in Los Angeles — participants will engage in thought-provoking debates and discussions on controversial hematology-oncology topics. The educational agendas facilitate exchanging ideas, encourage collaborative relationships, and enhance collective understanding of hematologic malignancies.

These educational programs are designed for hematologists; hematologic, medical, radiation, and surgical oncologists; hematopathologists; and allied clinicians, including pathologists, oncology and health-system pharmacists, oncology nurses, NPs, PAs, residents/fellows, and other healthcare professionals involved and/or interested in the therapeutic management of hematologic malignancies.

For LL&M Winter Symposium sponsorship information, to register and to join mailing list, visit llmwintersymposium.com.

