Spaid Aims to Connect Real and Digital Worlds with Location-Based Data for Information Utilization Across Industries

Chongkul Yi, CEO of Spaid, pitching at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ with GEEKSPIN on July 25th at MIK Basecamp Technical Diagram ADEK smart city application example During a Q&A session at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ event with GEEKSPIN on July 25th in Seocho-gu, Seoul Helena Stone (second from left), editor-in-chief of GEEKSPIN, Chongkul Yi (first from left), CEO of Spaid, and other Spaid employees posing for a photo after the ‘Global Media Meetup’

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spaid (CEO Chongkul Yi) participated in the ‘Global Media Meetup’ for Korean startups held from July 24th to 26th at MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The ‘Global Media Meetup’ event, co-hosted by global media AVING News and American tech media GEEKSPIN , focuses on introducing Korean startups’ products and technologies to the worldwide market. The event aims to expand business opportunities through proactive media coverage of CES 2025 Innovation Award applications and startups participating in CES.Founded in December 2023, Spaid aims to maximize the possibilities for customers to intuitively experience and directly utilize various insights by connecting all location-based data in the world with real physical and digital environments.Founded by a CEO from Samsung and Gary Technology and a CTO with 30 years in IT development, Spaid seeks to enhance the utilization of information in all industries that produce, collect, and apply geospatial information based on location. Integrating data from various fields based on location derives new information and provides services that allow businesses to make synergetic final decisions based on regional data analysis.Spaid’s data transformation and integration engine, CYLO, standardizes and programs data regardless of its format, source, or size and provides information in the form desired by customers. Its solution, ADEK, visualizes 3D spatial information implemented based on GIS data, providing a highly immersive visual experience. It is one of the ‘GeoAI’ solutions that support business feasibility studies and optimal decision-making based on insights derived through spatial information integration.Spaid’s GeoAI solution monitors location-based information to detect anomalies and predict responses. The 3D maps created based on GIS data allow for checking basic details such as land, buildings, facilities, population, and traffic by region, enabling analysis based on specific regional conditions.Based on this technology, Spaid intends to offer integrated management services for smart cities and factories using digital twins, real estate location environmental value analysis, building energy control, financial investment and risk management, and telecommunications network resource management.The company has established a database and server system specialized for real-time monitoring of GIS-related data. It has the advantage of establishing an AI-based automated analysis process by refining, integrating, and extracting data necessary for specific fields.At the ‘Global Media Meetup’ event with GEEKSPIN on July 25th, a Q&A session based on this content followed the pitching.Initially, regarding whether Spaid’s technology applies only to satellite photos, the company stated, “It can be applied to all images, but the results vary depending on the image detail. Satellite photos are blurry, so drone photos are recommended if more delicate results are needed. The technology can be applied to various fields, such as defense systems, agricultural management, weather forecasting, disaster control, and monitoring. Although our technology started with satellite photos, as our understanding of technology has improved, we have realized that basic technologies such as scripting or machine learning can be applied in various environments.”When asked about targeting Mars, they commented, “It is difficult to obtain such data in Korea, but it might be possible to get it from private space companies when going international.”Regarding whether there are other cases of utilizing the technology in Korea besides Samsung, they revealed that major Korean telecommunications companies have introduced Spaid technology in a Proof of Concept (PoC) format for their networks and data centers, and internationally, the government of Armenia has used Spaid technology for national land surveying.On accuracy, Spaid explained, “It’s 100% with human involvement, but that takes too long. Using satellite photos saves time but decreases accuracy. All platforms must be mobilized for modeling, but the product showcased at this CES is based on satellite photo modeling.”Regarding the current challenges, Spaid mentioned, “Our goal is to vertically integrate the process to be able to image independently without relying on other companies’ data by developing the hardware that shoots satellite photos ourselves. Recently, I often think it would be good if even one of the numerous satellites were ours.”During a Q&A session at the ‘Global Media Meetup’ event with GEEKSPIN on July 25th in Seocho-gu, Seoul. │ Photo by AVING NewsIn response to GEEKSPIN’s question on making the technology more understandable for American readers, perhaps calling it ‘Google Maps for businesses, or maybe even more,’ Spaid responded, “We always explain our technology to our clients in that way. Simply put, it’s a Google Maps with data and overlay capabilities built into the system.”They added, “You can quickly and easily access data within the system set to specific coordinates, such as land, forests, and buildings. We are managing massive data at once while saving costs. We still depend on public data and need regular updates, but satellite photo data can show changes before and after specific events. For example, comparing photos before and after floods or landslides in the Middle East or South America can help predict the extent of damage.”They mentioned customizing the platform: “It’s a challenging task due to each company’s different security systems and policies, but we can deploy our platform or customize the platform for clients who want a company-specific system.”Spaid hopes to expand into the U.S. and ASEAN markets in the future. They believe the U.S. market, with its multinational corporations and state-specific primary digital data, is suitable for utilizing Spaid’s data processing (transformation, refining, etc.) system to produce new insights and operate digital twin and metaverse systems.The ASEAN market sees its location-based GIS 3D mapping technology as suitable for creating digital data related to land and buildings and transforming it into 3D information for digital twins and metaverse environments. To this end, they plan to participate in InterGEO2024 Korea Pavilion in September, the K-GEO Festa independent booth in November, and CES2025 in January next year. They also plan to release the official versions of ‘CYLO’ and ‘ADEK’ in the first half of 2025.Meanwhile, GEEKSPIN, founded in 2017 and based in New York, focuses on tech and technology sectors. The event was attended by Helena Stone, editor-in-chief of GEEKSPIN and a graduate of NYU’s Master’s in Digital Imaging and Design. Helena Stone has served as an IT product expert on various broadcasts, including MSNBC, Wired, ABC News, Time Magazine, and Women’s Day Magazine. She also reports annually at CES on products and technologies from companies worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.