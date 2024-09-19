Moxx, New All-in-One Litigation App, Launched to Reduce Bottlenecks, Improve Case Strategy

Brandie Knox, founder of Knox Design Strategy.

New legal app launched by New York-based Knox Design Strategy, a longtime strategic advisor to Am Law 200 firms

Because of Moxx’s transformative potential to ease collaboration, organize, and streamline, it is a new day for the legal industry and the future is bright.” — Brandie Knox, founder of Knox Design Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Knox Design Strategy — a law firm branding and product design agency based in New York City — officially announced the launch of its new product: Moxx , the all-in-one litigation app. Moxx is a single platform for preparing for legal proceedings that makes it easier for litigators and their teams to collaborate, organize information, and present crucial documents and details on behalf of clients.Knox’s idea for Moxx was born out of the team’s long history consulting on litigation strategy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Knox team collaborated with a number of litigation teams at Am Law 200 firms to design graphics and develop presentations for mediations, arbitrations, and trials in the new remote environment. The team saw firsthand the challenges that litigation teams faced, not just in the new way of working, but a seemingly endless trove of information that attorneys have to manage. From the time spent organizing (and finding) assets to the lack of tools currently available to streamline the process, Moxx addresses those challenges head-on, allowing more time for attorneys to effectively collaborate on strategy and tell their clients’ stories.After creating the UX/UI for many digital applications and for various clients, Moxx is Knox’s first proprietary application. Moxx was built how litigators think, with a particular focus on features that reduce bottlenecks and maximize a team’s efficiency and efficacy. Key features include but are not limited to:- The Case Timeline: This feature makes reviewing relevant information simple and easy. Moxx users can outline the sequence of events; tag activities by plaintiff, defense, or third party; and filter by person and issue.- The Case Narrative: Instead of getting lost searching for information in emails or bulky binders, Moxx users can hone in on what matters most, directly countering the opposition’s claims with important facts and by linking to hot docs and depositions.- The Trial Notebook: This customizable element can cross-link and folder all hot docs, enabling collaboration across team members, while also offering valuable control over which users can access sensitive information.Understanding that every law firm is unique, with distinct requirements and varying scales of operation, Moxx allows customers to customize their user experience in a way that is designed to deliver exceptional value. Its goal is to provide a cost-effective solution that significantly enhances litigation workflows. Frequently asked questions about Moxx are answered here “We have spent two decades working with law firms and solving their problems with design thinking,” said Brandie Knox, founder of Knox Design Strategy. “Now, we have distilled all of this knowledge and experience into an intuitive, streamlined application that helps teams bypass the most cumbersome hurdles of litigation in order to focus on what matters most: Case strategy. Because of Moxx’s transformative potential to ease collaboration, organize, and streamline, it is a new day for the legal industry and the future is bright.”About Moxx and Knox Design Strategy:Moxx is a cutting-edge digital trial notebook designed to meet the evolving needs of litigation teams. Moxx was developed by Knox Design Strategy, a New York City-based branding and product design studio founded in 2009. Knox specializes in law firm branding and digital strategy, including user experience, user interface and product design. Having worked with law firms since its inception and with a long history of consulting on litigation strategy, Knox prides itself on understanding the unique characteristics, needs and challenges of law firms. Knox aims to ensure technological solutions are efficient, user-centric and aligned with overall strategy and brand identity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.