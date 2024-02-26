VIP Employees Donate More Than $275,000 to Make-A-Wish® in 2023
Overall contributions in recent years total over $1.275 million for young children in need.AUBURN, MAINE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIP Tires & Service — northern New England’s leader in all things tires and service — announced yet another significant batch of donations to Make-A-Wish® as part of VIP’s longstanding commitment to charity and community. In 2023, VIP employees donated over $275,000 to Make-A-Wish® — a new record for the company. This brings VIP’s total contribution in recent years to over $1.275 million on behalf of young children facing life-threatening medical conditions.
Last year, the company’s 35 stores and support center in Maine contributed more than $80,000, while VIP’s 34 locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont chipped in with over $57,000 between them. John Quirk, Executive Chairman of VIP, matched the company’s overall contribution, bringing the total to just over $275,000 by the end of 2023.
As northern New England’s largest privately held automotive service provider and tire dealer, VIP is a firm believer in the philanthropy that makes a true difference in people’s lives. Operating nearly 70 New England locations and employing about 600 people, the company has a duty to do right by its neighbors in local communities — whether they are VIP customers or not. In addition to supporting Make-A-Wish® every year, VIP also works to protect a clean, green environment by recycling used antifreeze, motor oil, and transmission fluid free of charge.
“In 2023, the VIP team took our support for Make-A-Wish® to an entirely new level, setting a new record with over $275,000 in contributions to one of the world’s most impactful charities,”said Tim Winkeler, president and CEO of VIP. “VIP keeps proving that businesses large and small can play a pivotal role in helping those in need, and I couldn’t be prouder of our employees for supporting such a noble cause. Doing the right thing goes a long way, and we can’t wait to support Make-A-Wish® to an even larger extent in the years ahead — hopefully setting more records along the way.”
“The results from this year’s campaign are truly outstanding and we couldn’t be more grateful to VIP’s leadership, employees and customers for their amazing support of our wish kids and families,” said Kate Vickery, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine. “These funds will directly impact the lives of children battling critical illnesses throughout northern New England and in turn spread hope and joy throughout so many local communities.”
Emma Dimock
Marshall Communications
+1 207-620-9076
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube