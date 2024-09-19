Missing Man Found in Swanzey

CONTACT:

September 19, 2024

Swanzey, NH – On September 18, 2024, at 7:27 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of a missing elderly man in the town of Swanzey. The missing man was identified as Raymond “Scott” Underwood, 66, of Swanzey. Underwood, who suffers from memory issues, was last seen by his family between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. leaving his residence and headed in the direction of the nearby railroad bed. Family, friends, and neighbors attempted to locate Underwood but were unsuccessful. The Swanzey Police Department was then called at approximately 7:00 p.m. and subsequently responded to the residence. The Swanzey Fire Department, Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department, and the New England K-9 Search and Rescue Team also responded.

At approximately 9:52 p.m. Underwood was located by Deputy Matt Sands and his K-9 Crush. Deputy Sands and Swanzey Police Sgt. Nick Paquim had been searching the rail trail south of Underwood’s residence. They located Underwood in a large washout on the trail that Underwood was unable to exit without assistance. Underwood, who was uninjured, was brought back to his residence and was checked out by Swanzey Fire Department personnel.