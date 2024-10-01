Tractor Tuesday Is Set to Transform Equipment Auctions

Tractor Tuesday's logo Zach Bosle, CEO of Tractor Tuesday Advertisement for 2% 2'sday

A new online platform is changing the auction experience for equipment owners and bidders. It offers no seller's commissions and a capped buyer’s premium.

Tractor Tuesday prioritizes affordability and user experience. We understand the challenges farmers and equipment dealers face, and our platform is designed to address their concerns head-on.” — Zach Bosle, CEO

HASTINGS, NE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tractor Tuesday is thrilled to announce its official launch. Founded by Zach Bosle, a sixth-generation farmer from Hastings, Nebraska, Tractor Tuesday promises a groundbreaking approach to equipment auctions that prioritizes affordability and user experience.The company empowers equipment owners to auction their machinery themselves. Unlike traditional auction platforms that impose hefty fees, Tractor Tuesday stands out by offering no seller’s commission. The buyer's premium is set at a modest 5%, capped at $9,500. At a time when budgets have become incredibly tight, Tractor Tuesday is positioned to become the most attractive solution for both buyers and sellers.Tractor Tuesday is kicking off its inaugural auction by slashing the buyer's premium from 5% to just 2% for an event it calls 2% 2'sday. This special offer will allow bidders an exciting opportunity to save big if they win an auction. It will also encourage higher bids, rewarding sellers who choose to list their equipment for the inaugural event."We want to remove the middleman," said Bosle. "We are here to disrupt the industry and empower equipment owners to be their own auctioneers through our platform. We believe this is the perfect time for Tractor Tuesday, as farmers feel a financial squeeze and turn to used equipment to save on costs."The company's proprietary platform is designed to provide an exceptional user experience. The streamlined user interface is complemented by US-based customer support to assist with inquiries or issues, making listing and bidding as straightforward and efficient as possible. It also features a robust user verification system and protections against unethical bidding practices.Tractor Tuesday’s Founder and CEO, Zach Bosle, brings a wealth of experience to the venture. Bosle founded Hastings Ag in 2020 and successfully sold over 1,600 pieces of agricultural machinery, grossing over $100 million. His decision to sell Hastings Ag in July 2024 and focus on Tractor Tuesday full-time underscores his commitment to revolutionizing the auction industry with Tractor Tuesday.Zach Bosle is also joined by a team of experienced industry professionals, including Jay Landell, who oversees business development. Landell is a skilled professional in agricultural finance, previously serving as the Director of Field Operations at Ag Resource Management (ARM). He brings a unique blend of strategic insight and hands-on experience to the table.The company has already seen great success in generating brand awareness. Tractor Tuesday's exciting thirty-second television ad is running nationwide, as are social media marketing campaigns. Additionally, Tractor Tuesday has been in the media spotlight due to its Farm Athletes initiative, which has enabled the company to sign talented NCAA athletes with farm or ranch backgrounds as brand ambassadors through NIL deals.Tractor Tuesday is now open for registration, allowing users to list their equipment and browse the inventory. As of this publication, the site already has 788 registered users. Bidding will commence on November 11, with the first auction scheduled to close on December 17. This timeline ensures a smooth transition for users to familiarize themselves with the platform and prepare for the inaugural auction event.

