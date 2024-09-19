[Exploring Investment Opportunities] IPIM Organises Enterprises from Four Major Industries to Join CIFIT in Xiamen

MACAU, September 19 - The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised enterprises engaged in four major industry sectors from Macao to participate in the the 24th China International Fair for Investment & Trade” (CIFIT) held in Xiamen from 8 to 11 September, conducting investment promotion both inside and outside the exhibition.

IPIM’s investment promotion team was also actively promoting investment in Fujian province, visiting well-known technology companies in Xiamen and Fuzhou from 7 to 11 September to broaden investment attraction efforts.

Local Investors Gain Deeper Understanding and Consider Business Research in Macao

At CIFIT, IPIM set up a 180-square-metre "Macao Pavilion" to showcase Macao’s business environment and policy opportunities, exhibition advantages, and to promote Macao as a commercial and trade co-operation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. During the event, foreign investors consulted at the Macao Pavilion, expressing that through CIFIT’s platform, they gained a deeper understanding of Macao’s business environment and favourable policies and are considering conducting business research in Macao in the future.

Xiamen Technology Companies See Great Potential in the Macao Market

Taking advantage of CIFIT, IPIM pro-actively visited renowned listed technology companies and comprehensive enterprises in Xiamen and Fuzhou to promote how the IPIM’s three key functions can assist enterprises in opening businesses in Macao and expanding investments.

A representative from a listed technology company in Xiamen stated that after discussions with IPIM’s team, they believe there is significant market development potential in Macao. Whether for technology-focused core businesses or advantageous sectors such as finance and tourism, this presents a new opportunity. They hope to leverage Macao's international platform and the support services provided by IPIM to introduce new products to overseas markets.

Fuzhou Technology Companies Aim to Revitalize Investment Plans in Macao

A representative from a listed technology company in Fuzhou mentioned that they had initially invested in Macao before the pandemic but had not developed further. After being introduced to the latest business information in Macao by IPIM, they expressed interest in combining their existing market layout with their company development strategy to re-activate and re-organise their investment plans in Macao. Additionally, a representative from a comprehensive enterprise in Fuzhou stated their desire to increase investments in Macao and build a Fujian-Macao economic and trade co-operation platform to expand internationally.

Investment Bureau’s Six Mainland Representative Offices Fully Support Macao Enterprises in Seizing Business Opportunities

IPIM has six representative offices in mainland China, continuously connecting with and visiting mainland business organisations and enterprises to promote their investment in Macao. The Fuzhou representative office covers the south-eastern provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Hainan in the Pan-Pearl River Delta region, extending IPIM’s service functions. From January 2023 to the present, the Fuzhou representative office has referred a total of 33 investment cases, of which 13 have businesses in Macao, covering industries such as health, cross-border e-commerce, and culture. IPIM will continue to strengthen economic and trade exchanges between mainland enterprises, Macao, and Portuguese-speaking countries, helping businesses seize new opportunities for regional co-operation and industrial development.