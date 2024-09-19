LITBIG to Showcase QuadEYE 4-Channel Full 3D Driving Recorder at CES 2025: Expanding to Major & Emerging Auto Markets

Lee Insup, CEO of Litbig, explaining Litbig's products and technologies at the Global Media Meetup with American Tech Media Geekspin At the global media meetup held on July 24th, GEEKSPIN and LITBIG participated in a Q&A session. Onae Kim, head of LITBIG’s Management Planning Team, is conducting a presentation.

LITBIG participated in the Global Media Meetup, aiming for qualitative and quantitative growth through partnerships with major automotive OEMs.

LITBIG will Strive to be a leader in connecting people with future technologies.” — CEO Lee Insup

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ‘Global Media Meetup’ event, co-hosted by global media AVING News and U.S. tech media GEEKSPIN , focuses on introducing Korean startups’ products and technologies to the worldwide market. Specifically, the event aims to proactively disseminate information about startups participating in CES 2025 and applying for the CES 2025 Innovation Awards through global media to expand business opportunities.Founded in 2012, LITBIG has been at the forefront of developing various vehicle-embedded system technologies for human safety and convenience, emphasizing the importance of software in future automobiles. Notably, 70% of its workforce comprises R&D personnel, and the company collaborates with automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in areas such as infotainment systems, vehicle control units, and various ADAS fields.Recently, as the need for vision technologies based on camera footage has diversified for in-vehicle driver recognition and monitoring, parking assistance, driving convenience devices, and safety devices, LITBIG is focusing its R&D and business development on these innovative technologies. In particular, it researches and develops solutions that ensure driver convenience and safety in various scenarios based on AI deep learning and camera input footage.Importantly, given the different broadcasting standards across continents, LITBIG has secured a broadcast reception middleware solution that can meet diverse market needs. Additionally, AVNs (Audio, Video, Navigation) manufactured and supplied directly by LITBIG are installed in Scania commercial vehicles imported to Korea, and it supplies AVN PCBAs and software tailored for Australia to local partners there. Also, LITBIG’s SVM solution is installed in HKMC export vehicles.A representative from LITBIG stated, “The various solutions we have developed with our longstanding expertise and proprietary technology are crucial not only for entertainment purposes but also for ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers. We aim to showcase our diverse vehicle solutions, and a vision integration platform that can help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers reduce development periods and costs.”The newly introduced ‘QuadEYE’ - 4ch Full 3D Recorder, as explained by LITBIG, combines in-house developed 3D SVM (Surround View Monitor) technology with DVRS (Digital Video Recording System) technology, known as a black box in Korea, allowing the recording and playback of the vehicle’s surroundings in ‘4ch 3D.’ The device also features MOD (Motion Object Detection) utilizing LITBIG AI technology, enhancing the safety of drivers and passengers. This technology records and plays back various surrounding conditions during accidents or driving in 4ch and 3D.During the recent global media meetup, LITBIG’s presentation and a Q&A session with GEEKSPIN took place. Helena Stone, Editor-in-Chief of GEEKSPIN, inquired about the data storage space of the LITBIG all-in-one system to be showcased at this CES, to which LITBIG replied, “It is stored on the enclosed SD card, and for those who desire more storage space, they can use their SD cards. Our focus is on the 4-channel 3D recording capability. It’s not just about recording a fragmented view but realistically recording the entire situation in 3D and being able to see it as is.”LITBIG elaborated, “The images from the four cameras installed inside the vehicle are stitched together to create a 3D video that looks like it’s being viewed from outside. This differs from regular automotive cameras that can only record in 2D. Even during playback, the angle of the view can be adjusted, and it can be switched to a full view mode.” In response to a question about nighttime filming, they added, “There is no infrared camera, but filming is possible if there is a light source. The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) can record at night.”Regarding plans, LITBIG mentioned, “We expect to introduce and expand exports of LITBIG’s various automotive embedded SW solutions and finished products to major automotive markets in North America, Europe, Japan, and emerging markets like India through CES. Our proven technologies will especially benefit customers in emerging markets like India. We also aim to create partnership opportunities with major automotive OEMs like GM, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, and Toyota to achieve qualitative and quantitative growth.”They added, “LITBIG is actively considering various aspects to identify customer needs in the global market, discover new customers, and pioneer markets. We plan to expand opportunities to introduce our technology and products by participating in international exhibitions. We also build local partnerships for overseas sales activities tailored to customer needs. We aim to lead in connecting people with future technologies through continuous research and development.”Founded in 2017, GEEKSPIN is based in New York, USA, and focuses on tech and technology sectors. The event was attended by Helena Stone, Editor-in-Chief of GEEKSPIN, who holds a Master’s in Digital Imaging and Design from New York University. Helena Stone has been an IT product expert on platforms including MSNBC, Wired, ABC News, TIME Magazine, and Woman’s Day Magazine. She also covers products and technologies from companies worldwide at CES each year.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.