Asian Leaders Sharpen Skills to Tackle Sea and Human Security: UNITAR Jakarta Workshop

Over the 10 days, the participants learned through expert-led special lectures, a study tour in Tangerang, group work and mentoring sessions, which enhanced their insights and understanding of sea and human security.

One of the programme highlights was a study tour in Tangerang on 12 September, where the participants visited Urban Aquaculture Site. Through this study tour, participants deepened their knowledge of sustainable aquaculture practices through hands-on activities, including mangrove planting. They also received training from local experts and raised their awareness of how mangroves help sustain coastal livelihoods and combat climate change.

The special lectures covered topics of environmental, maritime and food security, gender equality, climate change, fundraising, youth empowerment, blue economy, and leadership development. While scaling up their capacity and leadership skills, each participant developed a project plan that addressed a specific issue in their community and worked in sector-based groups to brainstorm policy recommendations for their region, envisioning solutions for various sea and human security issues.