Azilen to Showcase its Generative AI Powered HRTech Product Engineering Stack at HR Technology Conference Las Vegas 2024

We envision a world where adaptive workforces, global talent pools, and AI-powered talent alignment will define the workforce. And HRTech Las Vegas is the best stage to discuss the future ahead.” — Naresh Prajapati - CEO of Azilen Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azilen Technologies is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious HR Technology Conference , which will take place in Las Vegas beginning September 25th. Attendees can visit Azilen at booth 3512 to learn about the company's latest developments, which are ready to alter the HRTech market.The HR Technology Conference Las Vegas is regarded as the premier event for HR analysts and thought leaders, providing an important venue for networking, and discussing the most current trends in HR technology. As a seasoned participant, Azilen is committed to exhibiting its innovative developments, which are intended to cause significant alteration in HR operations.Azilen's team members Naresh Prajapati, Taarak Joshi, and Vivek Nair will lead the effort at the conference, along with advisory board member Steve Goldberg. They are delighted to introduce the most recent AI-driven HR software development solutions, demonstrating Azilen's 15-year engineering prowess. The objective of being a top-tier HRTech company is to provide value that enables businesses to actualize their ideas in the sector.Azilen believes the theory of "Hi to Hire to Retire" to transform the hiring process through “attract, recruit, onboard develop, retain, and offboard, ensuring a seamless and engaging employee journey from start to finish.Azilen provides a comprehensive spectrum of HRTech product engineering services based on the "Idea, Innovate, Implement" strategy, ensuring tailored solutions that meet evolving HR needs.1. Product Consulting: Expert advice for developing and enhancing HRTech product concepts.2. Product Development: Full cycle development services to take HRTech products from idea to market3. System Integration: Integrating HRTech solutions with other 3rd party enterprise systems for automatic data push and pull.4. User Experience Design: Crafting intuitive and engaging user experiences for HRTech applications.5. NextGen Test Automation: Advanced test automation services for HRTech product quality and performance.6. Pro Modernization: Modernizing legacy HRTech systems to improve performance, add new features and prolong the lifespan of the product.Azilen Technologies is a pioneer in integrating cutting-edge generative AI into HRTech products. By engaging with software product owners, thought leaders, and HRTech influencers, Azilen has explored diverse use cases for Generative AI in HR . These use cases include:- Enhancing employee experience- Providing enterprise knowledge solutions- Optimizing processesWith hands-on experience in training proprietary data with large language models (LLMs) and successful implementation of it bundled with faster go-to-market, the Azilen team is enthusiastic about showcasing how these advancements can empower organizations and end-users to interact with data and retrieve valuable insights like never before. Not only this but, at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas, the exhibiting team looks forward to discussing the potential of next-generation Generative AI, driven by industry-specific LLMs and specialized models which are ready to refine how we have been using this game-changing Generative AI technology.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is a Product Engineering company, collaborates with organizations to propel their software product development journey from Idea to Implementation and all the way to product success.From consulting to UX engineering, software design & development, test automation, DevOps, and modernization of software products, Azilen engages with product companies to build a competitive advantage with the right mix of technology skills, knowledge, and experience.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional teams blended in a collaborative development approach are Azilen’s vanguards of engineering, managing, monitoring, and controlling product lifecycles for startups and enterprises.Highly scalable and future-fit products that too with faster-go-market are what the PROEngineers of Azilen deliver by letting in-house teams of product companies focus on core product expansion & growth while the Azilen team manages and supports the technology in parallel.

