Reaction to UNGA’s overwhelming support for implementing the ICJ's opinion on the illegality of Israel’s occupation
In response to the UNGA’s overwhelming support for a resolution providing a roadmap to implement the International Court of Justice’s recent opinion on the illegality of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory, Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa Director Sally Abi Khalil said:
“This historic vote has shown that the international community overwhelmingly recognises its obligations in ensuring the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and an immediate end to Israel’s illegal occupation.
“The UN Security Council must uphold its obligation to enforce this sober, responsible and detailed resolution or forever undermine any remaining credibility by flouting the legal and political opinion of the UN.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.