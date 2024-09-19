PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release

September 19, 2024 Cayetano pushes urgency of PHIVOLCS modernization bill Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday voiced strong support for the modernization of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), aiming to strengthen the country's disaster preparedness. "Parati natin sinasabi 'sana we have more facts,' 'sana may warning.' The good news is that we can be more ready," Cayetano said on September 18, 2024 as he sponsored Senate Bill No. 2825 under Committee Report No. 322, also known as the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act. "We can move towards having the best data at the earliest possible time if we pass this bill," he added. The bill aims to provide PHIVOLCS with more advanced tools and infrastructure, improve its research and public outreach, and expand its monitoring capabilities. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, said the bill would not only benefit PHIVOLCS but could also lead other government agencies towards modernization. "It will really help a lot of people but it will also open the doors for modernization of not only DOST [Department of Science and Technology] and DICT [Department of Information Communications Technology], but of many agencies of government," he said. Cayetano pointed out that this measure is vital for improving the country's disaster preparedness, especially for events like earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis. In his speech, the senator stressed the urgency of passing the bill, noting that disaster preparedness is often overlooked until it's too late. "Kailangan na kailangan natin ito pero naaalala lang natin 'pag wala [na] tayong nasasabi sa ating sarili kung hindi 'sana mas handa ako,' he said. "With this bill, mas magiging handa po tayong lahat," he added. Cayetano, isinusulong ang agarang pagpasa ng PHIVOLCS modernization bill Ipinahayag ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules ang kanyang buong suporta sa modernisasyon ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). Aniya, kailangan ito upang palakasin ang kahandaan ng bansa sa sakuna. "Parati natin sinasabi 'sana we have more facts,' 'sana may warning.' The good news is that we can be more ready," wika ni Cayetano nitong September 18, 2024 sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa Senate Bill No. 2825 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 322 o ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act. "We can move towards having the best data at the earliest possible time if we pass this bill," dagdag niya. Layunin ng panukala na bigyan ang PHIVOLCS ng mas makabagong kagamitan at imprastruktura, pagbutihin ang kanilang pananaliksik at pagbibigay ng impormasyon sa publiko, at palawakin ang kanilang kakayahan sa pag-monitor ng mga sakuna. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, sinabi ni Cayetano na hindi lang ang PHIVOLCS ang makikinabang sa panukala kundi pati na rin ang iba pang mga ahensya ng gobyerno patungo sa modernisasyon. "It will really help a lot of people but it will also open the doors for modernization of not only DOST [Department of Science and Technology] and DICT [Department of Information Communications Technology], but of many agencies of government," wika niya. Binigyang diin ni Cayetano na mahalaga ang panukalang ito para mapabuti ang kahandaan ng bansa sa mga sakuna tulad ng lindol, pagsabog ng bulkan, at tsunami. Sa kanyang sponsorship speech, pinunto rin ng senador ang kahalagahan ng agarang pagpapasa ng panukala lalo na't madalas napapabayaan ang kahandaan sa sakuna hanggang sa huli na ang lahat. "Kailangan na kailangan natin ito pero naaalala lang natin 'pag wala [na] tayong nasasabi sa ating sarili kung hindi 'sana mas handa ako,'" sabi niya. "With this bill, mas magiging handa po tayong lahat," dagdag niya. ____________ Facebook link: Sen. Alan Cayetano sponsors Senate Bill No. 2825 under Committee Report No. 322, titled "PHIVOLCS Modernization Act" to equip the country with better tools and knowledge to protect our people, preserve our nation, and for improved disaster preparedness. https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1KDk65ghWB3a5sxG/?mibextid=qi2Omg

