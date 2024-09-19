PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release

September 19, 2024 EDCOM 2 bats for improved TESDA scholar completion rates, higher-quality programs EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian revealed that, of 2,000 scholarship slots offered for TVET diploma programs in the National Capital Region, only 20 students completed the course, citing a report from the Commission on Audit. "Sayang naman, kasi we gave them the scholarship, we spent a lot of time teaching them, but they did not finish the course," he said, during the Senate hearing of the budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) on September 18, 2024. TESDA's budget is pegged at 18.7 billion, with a substantial P10.6 billion allocated for scholarship programs. TESDA Deputy Director General Rosanna Urdaneta attributed the high attrition rate to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that many students lost interest in finishing their courses during the period of disruption. However, TESDA Director General Kiko Benitez emphasized the need to go beyond pandemic-related issues. "We need to understand the full picture. It's possible that students enter the program with the full intention to finish, but after the first year, if they receive a certain certification, they may choose to go straight to employment," Benitez explained. In response to these challenges, Benitez noted that TESDA will be shifting its focus to assuring that tech-voc institutions offer high-quality and targeted offerings. Benitez noted that part of this approach involves ensuring that training programs are demand-driven and aligned with the needs of local industries. "We are requiring all registered TVIs to re-register their programs every 5 years. In 2022, a lot of providers failed to do this because of a component - the integration of 21st century skills in their curriculum." said Deputy Director General Rosanna Urdaneta. "Although there is a shrink in the number of TVET providers, TESDA is still trying to encourage schools to offer higher level qualifications. Area-based, demand-driven qualifications. Kung ano ang requirement ng local industry and market, we are making sure the courses offered are of higher quality and are relevant to the area," echoed Director General Benitez. This strategy aligns with the recommendations of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), which has advocated for increasing the availability of National Certification (NC) III and NC IV courses. These higher-level certifications are seen as critical in providing more advanced skills training, thus improving employability and retention among students. EDCOM 2 Commissioner Joel Villanueva echoed this sentiment, stating that the real goal of TESDA's scholarship programs is to equip young people with skills that can immediately lead to employment. "There's a challenge for us to reassess the design of TESDA's diploma courses. We need to ensure these programs give students the skills they need to enter the workforce, but at the same time, we must encourage them to complete their training to maximize the benefits," Villanueva said. "I agree with the Secretary [Benitez]. The growth will be attuned to the requirements of industries both local and national, and even global. The goal is not in numbers, the goal is to grow it with quality. That way we will also be targeted in offering our programs and scholarships." said Gatchalian.

