LSBF and Deloitte Collaborate to Enhance Professional Training

SINGAPORE, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) Singapore Campus is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Deloitte to co-develop a suite of upskilling programmes tailored for junior to mid-level professionals.This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate academic learning, professional qualifications, and real-world application and equip participants with the essential tools needed to accelerate their career progression.Programme Highlights and Stackable WorkshopsBuilding on LSBF's established expertise as an ACCA Approved Learning Partner and a leading provider of the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification, and combined with Deloitte's extensive industry experience, this programme offers a series of highly practical short workshops.A distinctive feature of this programme is the ability for participants to stack workshops to earn a certificate that enhances both their credibility and industry recognition. The overarching goal is to enhance participants' professional profiles, providing them with advanced skills that ensure they remain competitive in the post-qualification job market.Tailored for Junior to Mid-Level ProfessionalsThe programme’s curated workshops provide clear, in-depth exploration of critical topics like Enterprise Risk Management and Financial Analysis, tailored for finance and accounting professionals across various industries. Participants will receive advanced training that not only boosts their career prospects but also fulfils their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements.Michael Gomez, Director (Deloitte Learning Solution), Deloitte Singapore, said: "Deloitte is collaborating with LSBF to offer a programme that aligns with our commitment to professional development and excellence. This initiative will fuel professionals' ambitions for career growth by equipping them with industry-recognized skills that are essential for thriving in today’s ever-changing market."Future PlansLooking forward, LSBF and Deloitte plan to expand the programme with additional workshops and specialised tracks tailored to meet the needs of various industries. The two organisations’ long-term vision is to equip learners with adaptable skill sets that align with the demands of the modern workforce.Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global, commented: "Collaborating with Deloitte allows us to provide unparalleled access to industry insights and expertise. Together, we aim to create a transformative learning experience that will benefit our students both locally and on the global stage.”For more information and enrolment details, please contact LSBF Executive Development Office at edo@lsbf.edu.sg.###For media enquiries, please contact:Miko ChngAssociate Director, Domestic Sales & MarketingLondon School of Business and Financemchng@lsbf.edu.sgAbout LSBFEstablished in 2003, London School of Business & Finance (LSBF) has empowered over 45,000 learners from more than 40 countries. A member of the Global University System (GUS) and with campuses in London, Singapore, and Toronto, LSBF's international presence has expanded notably in Asia. The LSBF Singapore Campus offers 35+ programmes in disciplines such as business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology.Collaborating with renowned universities, LSBF enhances students' competitiveness with internationally recognized qualifications. The school holds accolades like EduTrust certification, ACCA Approved Learning Partner status and notable awards such as the Best Private School for Accountancy and Hospitality & Tourism, demonstrating excellence as a trusted institution. Dedicated to providing highly relevant programmes, LSBF prepares a new generation of professionals for the evolving business landscape.About DeloitteDeloitte is a leading global provider of audit & assurance; strategy, risk & transactions; tax & legal; technology & transformation and related services. With more than 175 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, our organisation has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 450,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services—yet our shared culture remains the same. Our organisation serves four out of five Fortune Global 500companies.

