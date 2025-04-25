LSBF Singapore Clinches SBR International Business Award 2025 for Excellence in Education
London School of Business & Finance has been recognised with a prestigious accolade at the SBR International Business Awards 2025, winning in the Education category.
Recognised in the Education category for its initiative, Digital Transformation in Teaching and Learning, this award reaffirms LSBF’s unwavering commitment to delivering future-ready, student-centric education in Singapore and beyond.
Reimagining Education Through Technology
LSBF’s award-winning initiative showcases its forward-thinking approach to reshaping the student experience through innovation. Key highlights include:
• A dedicated digital taskforce deployed technologies, introducing new methods that transformed traditional teaching practices.
• LSBF setting a new benchmark in immersive education to receive formal approval for AI/Metaverse-focused programmes.
Building on a Legacy of Achievement
This year’s accolade follows an exceptional performance in 2024, where LSBF Singapore received global recognition across three prestigious platforms:
• SBR International Business Awards 2024 – Education Category
• Titan Business Awards 2024 – Gold Winner in Education
• Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards – Bronze Winner for Innovative Achievement in Growth
These achievements underscore LSBF’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence and student-centric education. “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from SBR once again,” said Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO of LSBF Global. “This award reflects our team’s collective vision to reimagine education and empower learners with the tools and mindset needed to succeed in today’s fast-evolving world. We remain committed to expanding our reach, forming strategic partnerships, and setting new benchmarks for quality education.”
ABOUT LSBF
The London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), founded in 2003 and a member of the Global University System (GUS), serves over 25,000 students across more than 40 countries. With campuses in key cities including the UK, Singapore, and Malaysia, LSBF has expanded its international footprint, particularly in Asia. LSBF Singapore campus offers over 100 programmes in business, finance, law, hospitality, and technology, and collaborate with reputable universities to provide internationally recognised qualifications. LSBF holds EduTrust certification, partners with organizations like Grab, Deloitte and ISCA, and is an ACCA Approved Learning Partner. In recognition of its future-focused approach to education, LSBF was honoured with the Singapore Business Review’s International Business Award in Education for two consecutive years – 2024 and 2025. These accolades reaffirm LSBF’s commitment to delivering quality, industry-aligned education that empowers aspiring professionals globally.
For further information, please contact:
Miko Chng
Associate Director, Domestic Sales & Marketing
London School of Business and Finance
mchng@lsbf.edu.sg
Marketing Team
London School of Business & Finance
+65 6580 7700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.