Global Sports Technology Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sports technology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $17.93 billion in 2023 to $21.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of sports, enhancements in sports broadcasting, emergence of smart stadiums, innovation in sports equipment, growing focus on athlete safety.

The sports technology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $38.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of smart sportswear, enhancements in fan engagement platforms, e-sports infrastructure development, regulatory changes and athlete empowerment, sustainability in sports facilities.

An increase in sports activities is expected to propel the growth of the sports technology market going forward. Sports activities encompass a wide range of physical activities and games that are enjoyed by individuals of all ages. These activities can be recreational, competitive, or organized, and they contribute to physical fitness, skill development, and overall well-being. Sports technology plays a crucial role in enhancing player and team performance through the use of data analytics, wearable devices, and performance tracking systems.

Key players in the sports technology market include Apple Inc., ChyronHego Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, Modern Times Group MTG, Oracle, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, Sony Corporation, Stats LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Agile Sports Technologies Inc.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the sports technology market. Major companies operating in the sports technology market are focusing on developing new technologies to improve the gameplay, fan engagement and player performance.

1) By Sports Type: Baseball, Basketball, Cricket, Ice Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, Rugby

2) By Technology: Device, Smart Stadium, Esports, Sports Analytics

3) By End-User: Sports Associations, Clubs, Leagues, Athletes, Coaches

North America was the largest region in the sports technology market in 2023. The regions covered in the sports technology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Sports technology refers to technologies created by humans to further human interests or goals in or related to a specific sport. Sports technology connects the playing, or use, features of athletic equipment to the guiding principles of product design by combining the best aspects of engineering science, measurement, and analysis, as well as sports science. It supports this by offering up-to-date knowledge of production procedures and materials, enabling enhancements to the functionality and performance of sporting goods.

The Sports Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sports technology market size, sports technology market drivers and trends, sports technology market major players, sports technology competitors' revenues, sports technology market positioning, and sports technology market growth across geographies. The sports technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

