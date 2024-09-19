Museum review complete

Release date: 19/09/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government will inject a further $4.1 million into the South Australian Museum, appoint a new Board chair, and undertake a new Strategic Plan, as a result of a comprehensive Premier’s Review of the much-loved institution.

The Government will accept all six recommendations of the Premier’s Review Panel, which was chaired by the Chief Executive of the Department of the Premier and Cabinet, Damien Walker, with expert membership of the Chief Scientist for South Australia Professor Craig Simmons, and Chief Executive Officer of the Queensland Museum Dr Jim Thompson PSM.

The review was established in April after the Premier and Arts Minister met with a number of interested parties concerned about proposed changes to the Museum.

The Panel’s six recommendations are aimed at building a solid, collaborative governance framework for the Museum, improving stakeholder engagement and supporting future reforms.

As a result of the review, the Government is committed to:

A $4.1 million injection of funds over two years to support the Museum in developing its future strategy, support the marketing and promotion of an international exhibition, and assist the Museum in its operations.

A new Strategic Plan for the Museum will be developed through a thorough and collaborative consultation process involving staff, donors, supporters, and other stakeholders.

A commitment that no functional or structural changes will be proposed to the Museum’s research and collection priorities and business models, prior to the finalisation of the Museum’s new Strategic Plan.

Working closely with South Australia’s universities to agree sustainable research and funding models for the Museum.

Developing existing and new opportunities with donors, philanthropists, and major corporations to enhance existing funding sources.

Undertaking an asset management and infrastructure study for the Museum to consider ways for renewal and enhancement of galleries and exhibition spaces.

Effective immediately, the proposed restructure of the Museum’s Research and Collections division is withdrawn. This means the division’s current structure, roles and responsibilities remain unchanged.

No new organisational changes will be proposed until the Panel’s recommendations have been fully implemented.

Kim Cheater has made the decision to resign as Board Chair to allow a new chair to offer a fresh perspective on implementing the Panel’s recommendations.

Professor Robert Saint AM has been appointed as a member and presiding member of the Board.

Professor Saint is a distinguished geneticist and molecular biologist who recently retired as Vice-President and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research at Flinders University.

He has held prominent academic and research roles, including Dean of Science at the University of Melbourne and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Strategy) at the University of Adelaide. In 2017 he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for his contributions to tertiary education.



Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The South Australian Museum is cherished by the South Australian public.

There is widespread agreement that the museum must evolve for the future. As I’ve made clear, it needs to do so in a way which inspires the confidence of the broader community, key stakeholders and Museum staff.

I thank the Premier’s Review Panel for their expert advice. We have accepted all recommendations, which I look forward to seeing implemented.

I thank Kim Cheater for his valuable service, and welcome Professor Robert Saint who will help drive improvements in this important cultural institution.

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

What has been absolutely clear throughout this process is how much South Australians love and value the Museum.

As a government, we have acted to ensure it will continue to be a world-class cultural institution that South Australians are proud of for the future.

Research will continue to have a strong future at the SA Museum.

I’d like to thank our review panel for their recommendations.

I would also like to thank Kim Cheater for his service and welcome the new chair Professor Robert Saint to the Museum board. I am very much looking forward to working with him on the future strategy for the Museum.

Attributable to Robert Champion de Crespigny AC, former SA Museum Chair

I want to thank the Premier and the Minister for listening to the museum community, and the members of the Review Panel for their thorough body of work.

The Panel’s recommendations, coupled with the Government’s commitments to action form a solid base for us all to move forward together.

The events of this year have demonstrated the deep affection that South Australians hold for their Museum. I’ve never seen the Museum community more united.

It’s now important that we seize upon that momentum to build on the base this Review has provided.