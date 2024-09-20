Acrylic Rubber Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.4%

Acrylic Rubber Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The acrylic rubber market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.51 billion in 2023 to $1.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry adoption, construction sector utilization, environmental regulations, electronics and electrical applications, healthcare industry applications.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Acrylic Rubber Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The acrylic rubber market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global industrial growth, adoption in energy-efficient systems, consumer goods market growth, aerospace and aviation expansion, demand in healthcare equipment.

Growth Driver Of The Acrylic Rubber Market

The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the acrylic rubber market going forward. The construction industry refers to the manufacturing and trade sector that is concerned with building, maintaining, and repairing infrastructure. Acrylic rubbers are used in the construction industry to provide weather-resistant protection for roofs, seal joints, and gaps in buildings and other structures.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Acrylic Rubber Market Trends?

Key players in the acrylic rubber market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Ames Rubber Manufacturing Co. Inc., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, Hanna Rubber Company, ZEON Corporation, Nok Corporation, Fostek Corporation, Jet Rubber Company, Synthos SA, Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC, Canada Silicone Inc., Elder Rubber Company, Unimatec Chemicals, Changzhou Haiba, Suining Qinglong, Hi-Tech Polymers.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Acrylic Rubber Market Growth?

Major companies operating in acrylic rubber are focused on collaboration and partnerships to provide reliable services to customers. A strategic partnership is a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Acrylic Rubber Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber, Dienes Acrylate Rubber, Epoxy Acrylate Rubber

2) By Fabrication Process: Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, Injection Molding, Other Fabrication Process

3) By Application: Textiles, Adhesives, Gaskets, Coating, Plastics, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electrical And Electronics, Oil And Gas, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Marine Industry, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Acrylic Rubber Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the acrylic rubber market in 2023. The regions covered in the acrylic rubber market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Acrylic Rubber Market Definition

Acrylic rubber is synthetic rubber containing acrylonitrile and has excellent resistance to hot oil and oxidation. Acrylic rubber is commonly used in applications where resistance to high temperatures, oil, and chemicals is required.

Acrylic Rubber Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global acrylic rubber market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Acrylic Rubber Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on acrylic rubber market size, acrylic rubber market drivers and trends, acrylic rubber market major players, acrylic rubber competitors' revenues, acrylic rubber market positioning, and acrylic rubber market growth across geographies. The acrylic rubber market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

