Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Waterproofing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The waterproofing chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.8 billion in 2023 to $24.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid growth in urbanization, infrastructure renewal projects, growing awareness of structural protection, repair and maintenance activities, stringent building codes, real estate development.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The waterproofing chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $35.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to climate change impact, expansion of green roofs, demand for high-performance coatings, resilience against floods, preference for liquid waterproofing, rise in diy waterproofing.

Growth Driver Of The Waterproofing Chemicals Market

An increasing building and construction expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the waterproofing chemicals market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector of industry and trade that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures. The growing construction industry with rising expenditure fuels the need for waterproofing chemicals as they provide a controlled atmosphere and safeguard the structure and contents.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Waterproofing Chemicals Market Growth?

Key players in the waterproofing chemicals market include Pidilite Industries Limited, Bostik Inc., Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Estop Pte. Ltd., ExxonMobil Chemicals Company, Johns Manville Corporation, Mapei S.P.A, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Polygel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Sika AG, Soprema SAS, The Dow Chemical Company, Thermax Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Waterproofing Chemicals Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the waterproofing chemicals market are focused on developing waterproofing solutions such as liquid waterproofing membranes to meet the growing demand for effective waterproofing solutions for safeguarding walls and roofs in the market. A liquid waterproofing membrane is a coating or substance applied in liquid form to surfaces such as roofs, walls, or other structures to create a seamless and impermeable barrier against water penetration.

How Is The Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM

2) By Technology: Preformed Membranes, Coatings and LAMS (Liquid Applied Membrane Systems), Integral Systems

3) By Application: Roofing and walls, Floors and basements, Waste and water management, Tunnel liners, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Waterproofing Chemicals Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the waterproofing chemicals market in 2023. The regions covered in the waterproofing chemicals market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Definition

Waterproofing chemicals refer to chemicals that are used to make a building or object waterproof, such as concrete, paints, paper packaging, electronics, and cosmetics.

Waterproofing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global waterproofing chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Waterproofing Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on waterproofing chemicals market size, waterproofing chemicals market drivers and trends, waterproofing chemicals market major players, waterproofing chemicals competitors' revenues, waterproofing chemicals market positioning, and waterproofing chemicals market growth across geographies. The waterproofing chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

