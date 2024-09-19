Electric vehicle ride-and-drives, informational event planned in five Michigan cities

As part of National Drive Electric Week, five Michigan cities are planning to host electric vehicle (EV) ride-and-drives and an informational session. The week is a nationwide celebration to raise awareness of the many benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

Electric vehicle ride-and-drive event booth in East Lansing in 2022, part of National Drive Electric Week.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive various models of EVs, talk to EV owners, see vehicles on display, and learn about the latest in EV technology.

National Drive Electric Week plays a major role in local communities to educate people about electric vehicles, allowing people to learn from EV owners directly and to ask questions about incentives and rebates, charging, and more.

EVs will be showcased and/or available for ride-and-drives at events in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, East Lansing, and Ann Arbor. The Portage Library is hosting an informational session titled “Is an EV Right for Me?” Click on the event name below for more details.

NDEW Grand Rapids

Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cascade Meijer, Grand Rapids, MI

EV Showcase

Drive Electric Kalamazoo

Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Midtown Fresh Market parking lot, Kalamazoo, MI

Ride and Drive EV Showcase, including an all-electric school bus from Three Rivers.

East Lansing Drive Electric Week Event

Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1350 West Lake Lansing Rd., East Lansing, MI

Ride and Drive, EV Showcase, Training and Education

Is an EV Right for Me?

Tuesday, Oct 1, at 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Portage Public Library, Portage, MI

Training and Education

Ann Arbor Drive Electric Week

Sunday, Oct 6, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ann Arbor Jackson Rd Meijer store, Ann Arbor, MI

Ride and Drive, EV Showcase, Training and Education