Global Agricultural Pumps Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Agricultural Pumps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The agricultural pumps market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agricultural pumps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.16 billion in 2023 to $5.42 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to farm mechanization trends, government policies and subsidies, water scarcity concerns, economic conditions, global agricultural trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Agricultural Pumps Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The agricultural pumps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to population growth and food demand, climate change impact, renewable energy integration, research and development.

Growth Driver of The Agricultural Pumps Market

The rapidly growing agriculture sector is expected to propel the growth of the agricultural pump market going forward. The agriculture sector is a sector of the economy that produces crops and livestock in addition to agricultural engineering, equipment, fertilizer, and other farming-related items. An agriculture pump provides the right amount of water to each part of the field to speed up cultivation.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Agricultural Pumps Market Growth?

Key players in the agricultural pumps market include Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., KSB SE & Co KGaA, Flowserve Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Franklin Electric Co Inc., Sulzer Ltd., WILO SE, Zhejiang Doyin Pump Industry Group Co. Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Cornell Pump Company, CNP (India) Private Limited, Kirloskar Brothers Limited, CRI Pumps Private Limited, The Weir Group PLC.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Agricultural Pumps Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the agricultural pump market are developing innovative products, such as groundwater pump controllers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A groundwater pump controller is a device that automatically controls the operation of a groundwater pump.

How Is The Global Agricultural Pumps Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Rotodynamic Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps

2) By Power Source: Electricity-Grid Connection, Diesel Or Petrol, Solar

3) By HP: 0.5-3, 4-15, 16-30, 31-40, >40

4) By End-Use: Irrigation, Livestock Watering

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Agricultural Pumps Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agriculture pumps market in 2023. The regions covered in the agricultural pumps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Agricultural Pumps Market Definition

Agricultural pumps are pumps that use rotational motion mechanics to propel water with kinetic energy. By providing the right amount of water to each part of the field to speed up cultivation, they offer exceptional irrigation efficiency.

