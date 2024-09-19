ADB Approves Financing to Enhance Safety, Climate Resilience of Issyk-Kul Ring Road in Kyrgyz Republic

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (19 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved $109.5 million in financing to enhance the national road around the Issyk-Kul Lake, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Kyrgyz Republic and a strategic location that connects to neighboring Central Asian countries.

The Issyk-Kul Ring Road Improvement Project will construct 75.2 kilometers of the national road traversing the Barskoon to Karakol section of the Issyk-Kul Ring Road which adjoins the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 1. The project will widen the two-lane roadway to four lanes to meet increasing traffic demand while incorporating climate-adaptation measures into the road design and construction materials. Rest areas, bus stops, streetlights as well as safer access for pedestrians, will also be provided.

“Road transport is a major driver of economic growth in landlocked Kyrgyz Republic,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “However, road safety and the road network’s vulnerability to climate change and disasters are major issues. By improving road conditions, this project will enable the safe and reliable movement of people and goods, increase access to essential services, and spur job creation and livelihoods.”

The project will help improve the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Transport and Communication in road asset management, road safety, and decarbonization. The project will also deliver a road transport climate strategy for transitioning to green transport and a gender policy in the transport sector to boost women’s participation in sector management.

“The Barskoon–Karakol road section is the remaining portion of the Issyk-Kul Ring Road for improvement,” said ADB Principal Transport Specialist Oyunchimeg Erdene. “Completing this will mean eliminating congestion and boosting tourism that will support the growth of businesses in the area. Together with another ADB project promoting sustainable tourism development in Issyk-Kul, this project will build partnerships with the government, communities, and tourism operators to ensure the conservation of the lake area.”

The funding comprises an $87 million concessional loan and a $22.5 million grant from the Asian Development Fund, which provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the partnership between ADB and the Kyrgyz Republic—a cooperation spanning more than 217 projects and technical assistance in key economic sectors. Since the Kyrgyz Republic joined ADB in 1994, the bank has committed public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $2.6 billion to the country.

