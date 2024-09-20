Cheri Souza of Stupski Foundation Announced as 2024-2025 Obama Foundation Leader

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cheri Souza announced that she is among 205 leaders selected to join the Obama Foundation Leaders program. The program trains participants around the world in leadership development and civic engagement to help build their skills and scale their work across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Cheri will be one of just 100 Leaders participating in the Leaders United States program, and one of just 3 representing Hawai‘i.

Cheri is passionate about creating and sustaining a Hawaiʻi where young people are able to discover their talents through education and work-based learning opportunities. She is dedicated to working alongside partners to support underrepresented students and rural communities to preserve Hawaiʻi’s unique culture and restore a sense of community that allows them to thrive. As Stupski Foundation’s Hawai‘i Postsecondary Success Program Officer, Cheri is committed to fostering partnerships and collaborations to provide students with the access and support they need throughout the islands.

As part of the six-month program, these dedicated changemakers will convene virtually each week for interactive sessions designed to help them drive change by honing their leadership skills, building deep relationships with their peers, and engaging with thought leaders and members of the Obama Foundation community. They will also have an opportunity to participate in various virtual experiences and special events, including one-on-one conversations with experienced mentors in the Foundation’s global network.

The Obama Foundation Leaders USA Program, now in its second year, was inspired by the leadership values and approach of President and Mrs. Obama. The program draws on the Foundation’s ‘Hope to Action’ curriculum to support Leaders in engaging diverse perspectives, building collective power, and making tangible, sustainable progress towards a better world. The Leaders USA Program has a particular focus on strengthening democratic culture.

The Obama Foundation Leaders program is designed to further inspire, empower, and connect emerging leaders from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the United States to change their respective communities and the world. To learn more, visit obama.org/leaders.

To learn more about Cheri’s work at Stupski Foundation, visit stupski.org/people/cheri-souza/.

###

Stupski Foundation is a private foundation returning its assets to the communities it calls home in Hawaiʻi and the San Francisco Bay Area by 2029 to support just and resilient food, health, and higher education systems for all. Learn more at stupski.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.