Arab America Foundation Announces Program for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit 2024

Arab Americans throughout the Country will Gather to Share Ideas, Foster Leadership, and Promote Cultural Pride

This event is about building stronger connections within our community and amplifying the voices of Arab Americans in all sectors.” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the program for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit to be held on Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, 2024. at the Dearborn Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, Michigan 48126.The Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit will feature a wide range of panels and events aimed at empowering Arab Americans and fostering leadership within the community."We are thrilled to present the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit, where Arab Americans from all over the country will gather to share ideas, foster leadership, and promote cultural pride said Warren David, president of Arab America. "This event is about building stronger connections within our community and amplifying the voices of Arab Americans in all sectors."Key panels include:--Strengthening Arab Identity: AAF's National Movement for Empowerment: Highlighting efforts to promote cultural pride, leadership, and community unity through education and civic engagement.--A Dialogue on Entrepreneurship and Business Leadership: Entrepreneurs and business leaders will discuss growth, innovation, and leadership strategies in a competitive market.--Empowering Voices: The Emergence of Leadership Amongst Young Arab Americans: Showcasing the next generation of Arab American leaders making an impact across various fields.--Leading Change: Arab Americans in Public Service: Featuring public servants who have made significant contributions at local, state, and federal levels, discussing challenges and strategies for increasing Arab American representation in civic life.--Empowering the Arab American Vote: Shaping Our Political Future: Exploring the importance of Arab American political engagement and voter turnout to shape future elections.--Connecting with Arab American Women: We Hear You, We See You: Highlighting the leadership and contributions of Arab American women in business, activism, and community building.--Countering Misrepresentations of Arabs in America: Media, Civil Rights, and Beyond: Experts will discuss combating misrepresentation in media, civil rights, and advocacy while offering strategies for justice and accurate representation.Other notable events include the Fann Wa Tarab Concert on Friday evening, which celebrates iconic Arab musicians, several networking receptions, and the Al Rabitah Gala Banquet on Saturday evening.This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers. We’ve chosen Dearborn as the location of our summit—a city that symbolizes the heart of Arab America.The Arab America Foundation (AAF) ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.

