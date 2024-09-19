Kiwibot's $25M Acquisition of Nickelytics: A Robotic Leap Forward in Out-of-Home Advertising

Felipe Chavez & Judah Longgrear, Co-Founders of Kiwibot

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to redefine the future of robotics and advertising, Kiwibot, a leader in autonomous robotic solutions, and Nickelytics, a cutting-edge adtech firm specializing in mobile and outdoor advertising, have announced a strategic deal. This powerful alliance aims to dominate the evolving landscape of mobile advertising, creating unprecedented value for brands and more opportunities for consumer engagement.

This $25 million acquisition combines Kiwibot’s advanced autonomous robots with Nickelytics’ proprietary ad tracking and attribution platform, giving rise to a revolutionary business model that fuses functionality with data-driven advertising and enhanced consumer interaction. A fleet of autonomous delivery robots will now double as smart advertising robots, turning routine deliveries into engaging brand experiences with measurable return on ad spend. This innovative approach not only revolutionizes how consumers interact with advertisements but also offers brands unparalleled opportunities to reach targeted audiences in a highly impactful way.

This acquisition aims to rapidly scale operations, expand market reach, and establish dominance in robotics and advertising. Supported by major clients like Sodexo USA, Grubhub, and AWS, this alliance is set to capture market share by deploying over 500 advertising-enabled robots across 20+ US states where Kiwibot operates in urban areas and on campuses.

With backing from strategic investors, including Sodexo USA and Headline, Kiwibot has raised $24 million, positioning the company as a leader in the US market. By leveraging Nickelytics’ network of 800K advertising units, the company is on pace to generate $8 million in revenue in 2024, with customers like AWS, Coinbase, Nationwide, Charles Schwab, DirectTV, Salesforce and partnerships with 30+ agencies. Already, this sets the stage for continued nationwide growth.

Felipe Chavez will take on the role of Co-Founder and Global CEO of Kiwibot, while Judah Longgrear will join as a Co-Founder of Kiwibot, serving as Head of North America for Kiwibot and continuing as CEO of Nickelytics.

Nickelytics will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kiwibot, operating independently as it continues to develop next-generation mobility and out-of-home advertising solutions.

The leadership teams of Kiwibot and Nickelytics are fully aligned to drive this ambitious market expansion. Felipe Chávez, CEO of Kiwibot, emphasized the transaction’s importance: “This acquisition is all about strategically positioning ourselves as a market leader and elevating our offering with Nickelytics’ added approach. By integrating our technologies and scaling our operations, we’re laying the groundwork for global expansion and continued innovation that will bring a new edge to advertising.”

“We are merging our vision and capabilities to create a company that leads not only in technology and innovation but also in delivering substantial value to our stakeholders,” said Judah Longgrear, CEO of Nickelytics. “This agreement is a calculated step towards driving future innovations and expanding our reach."

Guided by a unified leadership team, the newly formed company is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation while delivering exceptional value to consumers, brands, and investors alike. This deal represents a shared commitment to growth, technological excellence, and industry leadership, carving the path for the company’s continued success and long-lasting impact — while contributing to more thoughtful, more vibrant cities.

About Kiwibot

Kiwibot is a pioneer in autonomous robotic solutions, renowned for its sidewalk robots that operate with full autonomy, efficiency, and precision. Kiwibot leads the last-mile robotic delivery business on U.S. college campuses. Its robots are designed to navigate both closed and complex urban environments, providing fast and reliable automation services.

About Nickelytics

Nickelytics is the leading mobility ad tech company that makes launching offline ads as measurable, effortless, and scalable as running an online campaign.

Legal Disclaimer:

